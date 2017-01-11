Bob Dylan and 20 Other Smarty-Pants Reveal the Meaning of Life

"Death is so terribly final, while life is full of possibilities."

–A Game of Thrones

Joseph Campbell

"Life is without meaning. You bring the meaning to it. The meaning of life is whatever you ascribe it to be. Being alive is the meaning."

Patti Smith

"In art and dream may you proceed with abandon. In life may you proceed with balance and stealth."

Frantz Fanon

"Each generation must discover its mission, fulfill it or betray it, in relative opacity."

–The Wretched of the Earth

Albert Camus

"I shall tell you a great secret, my friend. Do not wait for the last judgment, it takes place every day."

Madeleine L'Engle

"Just because we don't understand doesn't mean that the explanation doesn't exist."

–A Wrinkle in Time