This Is Why the Triple Axel Is Such a Big Deal

Still, it's important to note that it's not just the rarity of the triple axel that makes it impressive. It's difficult. The above video from Vox digs deep into the complexity of the triple axel.

The axel is the only jump that the skater starts while facing forward. It's a forward-edge jump that sees the skater go through three-and-a-half rotations. Because of that extra half-rotation, it finishes with the skater moving backward on the opposite foot they used for take-off.

Nagasu didn't land the triple axel perfectly right away in 2018. She stumbled on her first attempt. "It’s just skating, and I’ll survive, but at the same time, it’s hard because I’ve worked so long for this moment," she told an NBC reporter. "It’s not the way I wanted it to go, but at the same time I’m telling everybody, you can fall and still get up and keep going." She gave it another try and landed it. "This is definitely history, or herstory, whatever way you want to put it," she said afterward.

With the 2022 Olympics having just started, one has already been landed. We might even see the first-ever completed quad in the women's competition this year.