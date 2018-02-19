Here's What a Twizzle Is, Since Everyone Keeps Saying Twizzle

With the team event and men's singles over, Olympic figure skating has moved onto the ice dancing competition. Viewers in the US are getting behind the Shibutani siblings, partly because people love their social media presence and partly because of their twizzling. But with the arrival of ice dancing is the arrival of a question that must be asked once every four years: What the hell is a twizzle?
As NBC figure skating host and former ice dancer Tanith White explains in this video, it's a feature element of ice dancing. White says twizzles are "a series of fast rotations, moving across the ice in perfect unison with the partner."
White does a nice job not only explaining but showing the move and how ice dancing blades, which are different than the blades for pairs or singles skating, allow skaters to twizzle. The synchronized spins are an important part of the score for ice dancing and are altered by adding features the turns. This is why, if you watch even five minutes of ice dancing, you've heard the word twizzle six thousand times.
Here's a look at the Shibutanis getting their twizzle going toward the end of their short program, broadcast Sunday in the US.
The flurry of twizzles have sent people into tizzies. They're either having fun with it or ready to see the word die a fiery death.
