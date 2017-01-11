Happy Veterans Day! Facts to Reflect on in a Weird National Moment

I know, I know. We did the thing this week, and to call the United States of America weird right now would be an understatement. Still, no matter your politics, today is a day for reflection. It's Veterans Day, the federal holiday devoted to men and women who serve in our military, honoring their sacrifice and courage in face of conflict around the world. Here's everything you need to know about why you probably have a day off, or can at least enjoy some Veterans Day freebies here and there.

Why was it created?

President Woodrow Wilson first introduced "Armistice Day" to commemorate the end of World War I on November 11, 1919. "To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory," he wrote in a statement, continuing, "both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations."