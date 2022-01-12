What Is Wordle & Why Is It All Over Social Media?

Screengrab via Wordle

It's almost as though Wordle exists to make you curious. Before you know what's happening, you've gone from Jerry Seinfeld-ing Google with a "what's the deal with Wordle" search to dropping "adieu" and "radio" into little gray boxes. (You have to get some vowels into that first word!) It's hard to keep up with every little thing online, and the onslaught of options might have you opting out of trendy games and memes more often than not. However, the context-less grids of gray, yellow, and green hitting social media make Wordle alluring and inescapable. The word game, at its core, is a simple concept. Yet, it has struck a chord with many game players. The New York Times reports that almost 300,000 people are playing it daily just a few months into its existence. Those colored grids appear like whack-a-moles on social media with elliptical, sometimes exasperated captions that make you want to be part of the club. The boxes are like a secret language everyone seems to be in on. Here's what's going on with Wordle.

Thrillist TV History of

What Is Wordle? Wordle is a web-based word game. There are apps in the Google Play store by a similar name, but that's not the game that has become a social media rite every morning. Each day, Wordle presents a new, secret five-letter word that solves the day’s puzzle. The goal is to use up the tries open to each player to guess the hidden word. You can only play once per day, and everyone playing the game is solving the same puzzle. (So, don't go spoiling it on social media, or you're going to hear about it.)

Screengrab via Wordle

How Do You Play Wordle? You have to guess and get the process going to get the secret word. There is undoubtedly strategy at play. Starting with an opening word with five different letters and as many vowels as possible can be helpful. You get six tries, and by the last try, you need to have figured out the hidden five-letter word. Enter your first guess. The letters will turn over like Vanna White is crossing the screen. Each of the letters will turn gray, green, or yellow. Any green letter is the correct letter in the right place. If a letter turns yellow, it means that the letter is part of the word, but you have it in the wrong place. Gray letters are not part of the word.

What Is the Wordle Grid on Social Media? After you've completed your daily Wordle, you get stats about how you've been doing on the puzzles. The option to share your score for the day also appears. The shared image is the grid where you were solving the puzzle; only the letters are gone. If the letters were there, it would spoil the puzzle for everyone else. But the color-coded grid gives you and anyone who follows you a sense of how quickly you picked up the day's word. Sharing the grid is a combination of showing off and sharing your frustration with other people who have tried to solve the same puzzle.