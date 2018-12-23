The Best Stores, Supermarkets, and Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve

You may promise yourself every year that you'll start gift-shopping earlier, or stock up on Christmas groceries more than a day before the big day. But let's face it: life happens, and odds are you're still going to be running around wrapping up loose ends on December 24 this year. Who knows, you may even be the type of procrastinator (or dad) who puts it all off until Christmas Eve. Either way, it's good to know what's still open before things go quiet on Christmas Day.
To make sure everyone knows what's up, we've rounded up a list of big box stores, supermarkets, fast food chains, gyms, and more that'll be open on Christmas Eve 2018.
Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve
- Albertsons: Most locations open until 9pm
- Publix: Most locations open until 7pm
- Whole Foods: Most locations open until 7pm
- Trader Joe's: Most locations open until 6pm
- H-E-B: Most locations open until 8pm
- Meijer: Most locations open until 7pm
- Safeway: Most locations open until 7pm
- Von's: Locations open with limited hours
- Winn Dixie: Most locations open until 9pm
- ALDI: Locations open with limited hours
- Kroger: Locations open, limited hours vary by state
- Wegmans: Most locations open until 6pm
Stores Open on Christmas Eve
- Apple: Most locations open until 6pm
- Best Buy: Most locations open until 6pm
- GameStop: Most locations open until 6pm
- JCPenney: Most locations open until 6pm
- Kmart: Most locations open until 10pm
- Target: Most locations open until 10pm
- Costco: Most locations open until 5pm
- Walmart: Most locations open until 6pm
- Kohl's: Most locations open until 6pm
- Macy's: Most locations open until 6pm
- Dillard's: Most locations open until 6pm
- Sears: Most locations open 6pm
- Sam's Club: Most locations open until 6pm
- Old Navy: Most locations open until 7pm
- Lowe's: Most locations open until 6pm
- Nordstrom: Most locations open until 6pm
- Home Depot: Most locations open until 5pm
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Most locations open until 6pm
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Most locations open until 6pm
Convenience Stores & Pharmacies Open on Christmas Eve
- 7-Eleven: Most locations open 24/7
- Casey's: Most locations open with limited hours
- Circle K: Most locations open 24/7
- Cumberland Farms: Most locations open 24/7
- CVS: Most locations open until 10pm
- Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7
- Family Dollar: Most locations open with limited hours
- Walgreen's/Duane Reade: Many locations open 24/7, some with limited hours
- Rite-Aid: Most locations open 24/7, some with limited hours
Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Eve
- Boston Market: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Panera Bread: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Shake Shack: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Sonic Drive-In: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- McDonald's: Most locations open regular hours
- Burger King: Most locations open regular hours
- Taco Bell: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Papa John's: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Domino's: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Steak 'n Shake: Most locations open normal hours
- Little Caesars: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Dunkin': Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Starbucks: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Subway: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Whataburger: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- White Castle: Most locations open regular hours
- Carl's Jr.: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Wendy's: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Chick-fil-A: Most locations open, some with limited hours
Chain Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve
- Applebee's: Most locations open with limited hours
- Buca di Beppo: Most locations open with limited hours
- Carrabba's Italian Grill: Most locations open with limited hours
- Cracker Barrel: Most locations open with limited hours
- Denny's: Most locations open 24/7
- IHOP: Most locations open regular hours
- Olive Garden: Most locations open with limited hours
- TGI Fridays: Most locations open with limited hours
- Ruby Tuesday: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Texas Roadhouse: Most locations open, some with limited hours
Gyms Open on Christmas Eve
- Equinox: Most locations open though hours may vary
- 24 hour Fitness: Most locations open though hours may vary
- Crunch: Most locations open though hours may vary
- Gold's Gym: Most locations open though hours may vary
- Blink Fitness: Most locations open though hours may vary
- Curves: Most locations open though hours may vary
- Orangetheory Fitness: Most locations open though hours may vary
- LA Fitness: Most locations open though hours may vary
- Planet Fitness: Most locations open though hours may vary
Movie Theaters Open on Christmas Eve
- AMC Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Regal Cinemas: Most locations open regular hours
- Alamo Drafthouse: Most locations open regular hours
- Cinemark Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Landmark Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Showcase Cinemas: Most locations open regular hours
What Shipping and Mail Delivery Services Are Open on Christmas Eve?
- USPS: Mail will be delivered but post office hours vary by location, with most locations closing early.
- FedEx: Ground delivery service will operate as usual, but FedEx Office locations will be on modified hours. FedEx SameDay service runs as usual.
- UPS: Ground, air, and international delivery will operate as usual, but UPS Store locations will be on modified hours. UPS Express Critical runs as usual.
Of course, open and close hours may vary by location no matter what, so to spare yourself the hassle of wasting gas and time only to show up to a locked door, it's never a bad idea to call ahead to double check.
