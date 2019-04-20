Here Are the Stores That Are Actually Open on Easter

Easter may not quite feel as holiday-y as the other holidays -- probably because it's on a Sunday and because bunnies, no matter how cute, are not supernatural -- but it does come with all the trappings of a holiday. Like, for instance, being trapped in a house with your relatives, having to spend money on travel, and it being totally unclear which stores are open.
But luckily, this article was created expressly to clarify which stores are open. And since you've found your way to it, when Easter Sunday rolls around and you realize that you forgot the egg dye, and the eggs, and that, in fact, you don't own any silverware at all, don't worry. These places have you covered.
But just remember, it never hurts to call ahead before you head out.
Here are the stores open on Easter
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Open regular store hours
- Century 21: Open regular store hours
- CVS: Open regular store hours
- Duane Reade: Open regular store hours
- Home Depot: Open regular store hours
- Lowes: Open regular store hours
- Old Navy: Open regular store hours
- Rite Aid: Open regular store hours
- Sears: Open from 11am to 6pm
- Walgreens: Open regular store hours
- Walmart: Open regular store hours
Here are the grocery stores open on Easter
- Trader Joe’s: Open until 5pm in most locations
- Kmart: Open from 8am to 10pm
- Kroger: Open from 6am to 10pm
- Whole Foods: Open from 7am to 11pm
Here are the gyms open on Easter
- 24 Hour Fitness: Normal hours
- Crunch Fitness: Hours depend on location
- Equinox: Hours depend on location
- Planet Fitness: Closes at 1pm
Here are the movie theaters open on Easter
- Most movie theaters should be open, but call ahead to double check
