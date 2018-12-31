Here Are the Stores That Are Actually Open on New Year's Day

The New Year is finally here, which means we can all pretend 2018 never happened. Just kidding, 2018 was the year they did surgery on a grape, and whatever bad this year brought us, we should never, ever forget that. A new calendar does mean New Year's resolutions, though, so there are going to be some changes.
To make those happen, you'll need supplies. Luckily, these stores will actually be open on New Year's Day to furnish you with them. For example, if your resolution is to start cooking, grocery stores will sell you food even though it's a holiday. Or if you no longer want to live in a monk's cell, Bed Bath & Beyond will sell you decor -- and probably moisturizer, too, if being well moisturized is part of the new you.
Anyway, here's an overview of the places that'll help you start the new year off right -- unless your resolution is to stop spending money. In which case, just pretend you never saw this list. No stores are open.
Here are the stores open on New Year's Day
- Bass Pro Shops: Open from 10am to 6pm
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 10am to 6pm
- Best Buy: 10am to 7pm
- Cabela's: Open from 9am to 9pm
- CVS: Open regular store hours
- Dillard's: 9am to 7pm
- Dollar General: Open regular store hours
- Kmart: Open regular store hours
- Kohl's: Open regular store hours
- Macy's: Open regular store hours
- Marshalls: Open from 9:30am to 6pm
- PetSmart: Open from 10am to 6pm
- The Home Depot: Open from 9am to 8pm
- TJ Maxx: Open from 9:30am to 6pm
- Tractor Supply Co.: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walgreens: Open regular store hours
- Walmart: Open 24 hours
Here are the grocery stores open on New Year's Day
- Fresh Thyme: Open from 7am to 8pm
- Kroger: 24-hours stores open at 7am; others open regular hours
- Meijer: Open 24 hours
- Publix: Open from 7am to 9pm
- Whole Foods: Open regular store hours
Here are the gyms open on New Year's Day
- 24 Hour Fitness: Opens at 6am, regular closing hours
- Crunch Fitness: Open from 7am to 11pm
- Equinox: Open from 7am to 7pm
- Planet Fitness: Opens at 7am, regular closing hours
Is Starbucks open on New Year's Day?
- Starbucks will be open with normal hours. Stay calm.
Is the post office open on New Year's Day?
- The post office won't be open. Your resolution to 'start writing letters by hand' will unfortunately have to wait until January 2.
And remember: It's always good to call ahead. Hours may vary from location to location.
