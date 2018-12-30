Here Are the Stores That Are Actually Open on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is here, and you know what that means: 1) You're about to face personal accountability and take steps toward becoming a better you, and 2) you have a pretty good chunk of time here to act completely irrationally and live without working toward any goal whatsoever. And we encourage you to make the most of it.
Luckily, on New Year's Eve there will be stores open that are more than happy to enable your regressive, indulgent behavior. Maybe you forgot to buy booze (planning better is a good resolution!)? Don't worry, there are grocery stores open to sell it to you. Maybe you're about to swear off spending so much money all the time? Better impulsively buy a TV at the last minute -- the New You will thank you later.
Anyway, here's a list of places that will actually be open on New Year's Eve.
Here are the stores open on New Year's Eve
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Open from 10am to 6pm
- Best Buy: Open from 10am to 7pm
- Costco: Open from 9am to 6pm
- CVS: Most open 24 hours
- Dick's: Open from 9am to 7pm
- Dillard's: Open from 10am to 6pm
- Hobby Lobby: Open from 9am to 5:30pm
- Home Depot: Open from 6am to 6pm
- IKEA: Open from 10am to 6pm
- Kmart: Open regular hours
- Kohl's: Open from 8am to 8pm
- Lowe's: Open from 6am to 8pm
- Macy's: Open from 9am to 6pm
- Nordstrom: Open from 10am to 7pm
- Old Navy: Open from 10am to 7pm
- Sam's Club: Open from 7am to 6pm
- Sears: Open from 10am to 6pm
- Target: Open from 8am to 9pm
- Walgreens: Most open 24 hours
- Walmart: Open regular hours
Here are the grocery stores open on New Year's Eve
- ALDI: Open regular hours
- Fresh Tyme: Open from 7am to 8pm
- Kroger: Closes at 10pm
- Meijer: Open 24 hours
- Publix: Open from 7am to 9pm
- Whole Foods: Open from 7am to 7pm
Here are the gyms open on New Year's Eve
- 24 Hour Fitness: Closes at 6pm
- Crunch Fitness: Closes at 8pm
- Equinox: Open from 5:30am to 7pm
- Planet Fitness: Closes at 7pm
Is Starbucks open on New Year's Eve?
- Starbucks will open for normal hours, so you'll be able to stumble into the new year with caffeine shakes -- don't worry.
Is the post office open on New Year's Eve?
- Post offices will be open for normal hours on New Year's Eve. They'll be closed on New Year's Day, though.
And remember: It's always good to call ahead. Hours may vary from location to location.
