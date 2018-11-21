The Grocery Stores, Retailers & More That Are Actually Open on Thanksgiving

You should be doubly thankful that some stores remain open on Thanksgiving. For one, it's a lifesaver when you realize that you invited 15 people over for dinner but own approximately two cups. Second, a last-minute errand is the perfect excuse to get out of a house filled with 15 people who after five explanations still have no idea what you do for a living.
For most of your real shopping, you should wait for Black Friday -- and look at the early online deals from Amazon and Walmart, and make sure to do some shopping that'll get you free Whoppers -- but if you do need to get an entire dinnerware set last minute, or if you somehow forgot to buy a (fashionably small) turkey, there are stores that will have you covered.
Just make sure to be extra nice to all the employees stuck working on the holiday. Oh, and it couldn't hurt to call your local supermarket or big box store before you head out in case they're closed for the day after all.
Where the Wild Things Grow
Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving
- Acme: Most stores open normal hours.
- The Fresh Market: 7am to 3pm.
- Meijer: Most stores open 24 hours. Black Friday Deals from 6am on Thanksgiving through Friday.
- Winn-Dixie: Normal opening, closes at 4pm.
- Kroger: Most stores open normal hours.
- Whole Foods: Open from 9am to 2pm.
- Safeway: Normal opening, closes at 7pm.
- Jewel-Osco: Call you local store for opening info and hours.
Big-Box Stores Open on Thanksgiving
- Bass Pro Shops: Open from 8am to 6pm. Reopen at 5am on Black Friday.
- Best Buy: Open from 5pm to 1am. Reopen at 8am on Black Friday.
- Big Lots: Open from 7am to midnight. Reopen at 6am on Black Friday.
- Cabela’s: Open from 8am to 6pm. Reopen at 5am on Black Friday.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Open from 6pm to 2am on Friday. Reopen at 5am on Black Friday.
- DSW: Open from 5pm to 10pm. Reopen at 7am on Black Friday.
- GameStop: Open from 3pm to 10pm. Reopen at 7am on Black Friday.
- J.C. Penney: Open from 2pm to on Thanksgiving to 10pm on Black Friday.
- Kmart: Open from 6am to midnight. Reopen at 6am on Black Friday.
- Kohl's: Open from 5pm to midnight Friday. Deals start at 1pm on Black Friday.
- Macy's: Open from 5pm to 2am. Reopen at 6am on Black Friday.
- Michaels: Open from 6pm to midnight. Reopen at 7am on Black Friday.
- Old Navy: Most stores open from 3pm Thanksgiving to 10pm on Black Friday.
- Sears: Open from 6pm to midnight. Reopen at 5am on Black Friday.
- Target: Open from 5pm to 1am. Reopen at 7am on Black Friday.
- Walmart: Most stores open Thanksgiving. Deals start at 6pm on Thanksgiving.
Pharmacies Open on Thanksgiving
- CVS: Most stores open normal hours, but most pharmacies will be closed.
- Walgreens: Most stores open normal hours, but most pharmacies will be closed.
- Kroger: Most stores open normal hours, but most pharmacies will be closed.
Keep in mind that these are generalizations for the whole country, and there's a lot of variety from store to store. So again, to save yourself the trip and some serious frustration, call ahead to make sure that your specific location is open.
