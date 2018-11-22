Here Are the Black Friday Hours at All the Stores You Care About

Black Friday has come yet again. Whether you feel ready or not, it's time to snatch up a discounted vacuum with the cold ferocity of a hawk stealing a dog from a suburban backyard. Sorry, we don't make the rules; you have to do it. Before you get in touch with your primitive instincts, though, we recommend doing some plotting ahead of time.
First, that means checking Amazon's and Walmart's early deals to make sure you're not risking bodily harm for something you could easily purchase on the internet. Second, make as many purchases as you can that get you free Whoppers, which will keep you both calm and strong. And finally, you should check out when the stores open and plan your day accordingly, instead of roving from retailer to retailer like one of the consumerist undead.
Luckily, we've rounded up the times that Black Friday deals start at all the retailers you care about below.
Barnes & Noble
Open from 8am to 10pm on Black Friday.
Best Buy
Open from 5pm to 1am on Thanksgiving; 8am to 10pm on Black Friday.
Costco
Open from 9am to 8:30pm on Black Friday.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Open from 6pm to 2am on Thanksgiving; 8am to 10pm on Black Friday.
Dillard's
Open from 9am to 10pm on Black Friday.
Home Depot
Open from 6am to 10pm on Black Friday.
GameStop
Open from 3pm to 10pm on Thanksgiving; 7am to 10pm on Black Friday.
J.C. Penney
Open from 2pm on Thanksgiving all the way to 10pm on Black Friday.
Kohl’s
Open from 5pm on Thanksgiving to 10pm on Black Friday.
Kmart
Open from 6am on to 12am on Thanksgiving; 6am to 10pm on Black Friday.
Lowe's
Open from 6am to 10pm on Black Friday.
Macy’s
Open from 5pm to 2am on Thanksgiving; 6am to 10pm on Black Friday.
Marshalls
Open from 7am to 10pm on Black Friday.
Office Depot
Open from 8am to 9pm on Black Friday.
Old Navy
Open from 3pm on Thanksgiving through 10pm on Black Friday.
Sam's Club
Open from 7am to 10pm on Black Friday.
Sears
Open from 6pm to 12am on Thanksgiving; from 5am to 10pm on Black Friday.
Staples
Open from 7am to 9pm on Black Friday.
Target
Open from 5pm to 1am on Thanksgiving; 7am to 10pm on Black Friday.
TJ Maxx
Open from 7am to 10pm on Black Friday.
Walmart
Open 24 hours, but deals run from 6pm on Thanksgiving 'til supplies run out on Black Friday. There's also a pre-sale "party" with free coffee and cookies from 4pm to 6pm.
Now get out there and enter mortal combat over a discounted toaster. We believe in you.
