Here Are the Black Friday Hours at All the Stores You Care About

Yes, it's that time of year again. Black Friday has arrived with tons of deals to tempt you into heading out to your nearest strip mall before you've managed to digest your Thanksgiving dinner. In fact, some major retailers are throwing open their doors to bargain hunters on Thanksgiving Day. But on the bright side, many are also offering deals you can order online from the comfort of behind another slice of pumpkin pie.
But if you're ready to, say, fight other adults for a heavily discounted Instant Pot, then consider this your guide to getting to your favorite stores at the right time. You don't want to rush to the cooking section end cap only to find that the cheap Instant Pots are all gone, right? We've rounded up all your go-to spots for savings to let you know when you can officially get in on the madness of consumerism.
Here's when Black Friday deals start in-store and online at the retailers you care about:
Best Buy
In-store: Doors open Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 5pm (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals start online Thursday, November 28.
Costco
In-store: Doors open Friday, November 29, at 9am (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online are available early -- beginning November 7.
Dick's Sporting Goods
In-store: Doors open at select stores on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 6pm (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online are available all day Thanksgiving, November 28.
GameStop
In-store: Doors open Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 3pm (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online are available beginning Wednesday, November 27, at 9pm EST.
JCPenney
In-store: Doors open Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 2pm (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online are available all day beginning Wednesday, November 27.
Kohl's
In-store: Doors open Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 5pm (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online begin Monday, November 25, at 12:01am.
Lowe's
In-store: Doors open Friday, November 29, at 6am (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online are ongoing from Wednesday, November 20.
Macy's
In-store: Black Friday deals begin Wednesday, November 27, though hours vary by store (call ahead!).
Online: Black Friday deals online are available November 27 through November 30.
Marshalls
In-store: Doors open Friday, November 29, at 7am (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online are available all day Friday, November 29.
Nordstrom
In-store: Doors open Friday, November 29, at 10am local time.
Online: Black Friday deals online are available beginning Wednesday, November 27.
Nordstrom Rack
In-store: Black Friday deals begin Sunday, November 24.
Online: Black Friday deals online are available beginning Sunday, November 24.
Old Navy
In-store: Doors open Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 3pm (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online are available starting on Thanksgiving Day, November 28. Use code VIP for a discount.
Sam's Club
In-store: Doors open Friday, November 29, at 7am (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online are available all day beginning on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.
Sears
In-store: Doors open Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 6pm (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online are available starting on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.
Target
In-store: Doors open Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 5pm (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online are available starting on Thanksgiving Day, November 28
TJ Maxx
In-store: Doors open Friday, November 29, at 7am (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online are available all day Friday, November 29.
Walmart
In-store: Doors open Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 6pm (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals online begin on Wednesday, November 27, at 10pm EST.
