Here's When Black Friday Begins at All the Stores You Care About
We compiled everything you need to know to time the discounts right.
There are many approaches to Black Friday. Some have made it tradition to start shopping right after Thanksgiving dinner, some go out before the crack of dawn on Friday, some use it as an opportunity to support small business, and some spend the day lounging at home adding discounted items to digital carts.
Whatever the case, Black Friday is a big day for holiday shoppers to get the gifts they're looking for at prices they can manage. If you're looking to take full advantage of the limited sales window, you'll need to time things right. Shopping in real life—at physical stores—should be kept to a minimum this year, but that doesn't mean you're fully out of luck. Here's when stores open and deals begin at the most popular Black Friday destinations.
Best Buy
In-store: Doors open Friday, November 27, at 5 am (local time).
Online: Discounts are already in full swing, and Best Buy posted all the details on its blog.
CostcoIn-store: Most Costco locations open at 9 am (local time) on Black Friday, but a company representative encourages checking your local store hours to confirm.
Online: General holiday savings began on November 5, pre-holiday specials began on November 20, and even bigger savings begin on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
Dick's Sporting GoodsIn-store: Doors open Friday, November 27, at 5 am (local time).
Online: Dick's first-ever "10 Days of Black Friday" runs from Wednesday, November 18 to Saturday, November 28, with the most exclusive deals going live online on Thanksgiving Day.
GameStopIn-store: Doors open Friday, November 27, at 7 am (local time).
Online: Early Black Friday deals began on November 14, but the big online savings begin Wednesday, November 25, at 9 pm ET.
Home DepotIn-store: Doors open Friday, November 27, at 6 am (local time).
Online: Black Friday deals on Home Depot's website began on Sunday, November 6.
JCPenneyIn-store: Doors open as early as 5 am (local time) on Friday, November 27, at many locations. Confirm your local store's hours on the JCP website.
Online: According to JCPenney, which has been celebrating Black Friday all month, thousands of new items went on sale Friday, November 20, and will remain that way through Saturday, November 28.
KmartIn-store: Doors open Friday, November 27, at 6 am (local time).
Online: Kmart's "Black Friday Doorbusters" deals have already gone live.
Kohl'sIn-store: Doors open Friday, November 27, at 5 am (local time) with in-store "Super Deals" to close out Kohl's Black Friday Week.
Online: Beginning at 12:01 am CT on Thanksgiving Day, Kohl's will start offering "Super Deals" online to wrap up its Black Friday Week with extra-big savings. Some of Kohl's biggest offers will be exclusive to online customers.
Lowe'sIn-store: Lowe's locations will observe regular store hours on Black Friday, which means doors near you will most likely open at 6 am (local time). Confirm your nearby store's hours on the company's website.
Online: Lowe's "Season of Savings" launched in October and continues through the holidays.
Macy'sIn-store: Stores open as early as 5 am (local time) on Friday, November 27, but check your local store hours on Macy's website to be safe.
Online: Macy's Black Friday specials and "super buys" began on Monday, November 16, and last through Saturday, November 28.
Nordstrom / Nordstrom RackIn-store: Black Friday operating hours will vary by location, so check the Nordstrom website for your local store hours.
Online: Nordstrom's 12 days of cyber savings last until Tuesday, December 1. Nordstrom Rack's "Rack Friday Clearance" event begins on Thanksgiving Day and lasts through the weekend; Nordstrom Rack will also announce a handful of flash sales between Thanksgiving Thursday and Saturday, November 28.
Sam's ClubIn-store: Sam's Club has regular hours on Friday, November 27 (opening at 8 am local for plus members and 10 am local for club members).
Online: Sam's Club's 10-day Thanks-Savings specials run from Friday, November 20 through Sunday, November 29.
SearsIn-store: Doors open Friday, November 27, at 7 am (local time).
Online: Sears' "Black Friday Doorbusters" deals are available online now.
TargetIn-store: Doors open Friday, November 27, at 7 am (local time).
Online: Target's new "Black Friday Now" deals run through the entire month of November. On Black Friday Week (November 22-28), sales will focus heavily on toys, kitchen, floor care, and electronics.
WalmartIn-store: Doors open Friday, November 27, at 5 am (local time).
Online: The grand finale of Walmart's "Deals for Days" event series kicks off on Wednesday, November 25, at 7 pm ET with online-only deals. At 12 am ET on Friday, November 27, a new wave of deals will be released and even bigger savings will be available for the duration of the day.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.