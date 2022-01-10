Whataburger's Returning Fan-Favorite Lets You Eat Cheeseburgers for Breakfast

Texas-based fast food phenom Whataburger has garnered something of a cult-like following for its expansive menu and no-frills mustard-topped burgers. And while the chain's breakfast menu is already a crowd-pleaser (Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, anyone?), there's now one more reason to swing by the drive-thru.

Last week, Whataburger brought back its beloved Breakfast Burger to menus. The returning fan-favorite features a 100% fresh beef patty, two slices of bacon, a freshly-cracked egg, crispy hash browns, American cheese, and the brand's beloved Creamy Pepper Sauce all sandwiched between a four-inch bun.

"The Breakfast Burger is one of the most popular limited-time breakfast offers we've ever introduced," senior vice president and chief marketing officer Rich Scheffler said in a blog post. "We're excited to answer the call for its return and share this special burger with new fans."

Now here's the real kicker: The breakfast menu is available between 11 pm and 11 am, so you can cure that hangover before it even materializes. That's how this works, according to science (not really, but go with it).

The Breakfast Burger is also not the only thing making a triumphant return to menus in the new year. Just last week, Whataburger announced the return of its Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich and Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Salad—plus, an all-new Spicy Ketchup that combines Whataburger's signature Fancy Ketchup with a hot sauce made of arbol, piquin peppers, and other spices.