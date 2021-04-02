News

Whataburger Brings Back Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich & Debuts New Salad

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad is the perfect complementary dish.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 4/2/2021 at 3:08 PM

Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich | Courtesy of Whataburger
If you were a fan of Whataburger's Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich before, you'll be pleased to know that it's making a brief return to the menu, this time with a partner in tow. The brand-new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad serves as the perfect complementary dish, rounding out Whataburger's temporary Buffalo Ranch options.

As a refresher, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich consists of three crispy-fried Whatachick'n Strips, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, buttermilk ranch, and Buffalo sauce on a five-inch bun.

Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad | Courtesy of Whataburger

The new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad comes with your choice of diced grilled chicken, Chicken Whatachick'n, or Spicy Chicken filet, plus shredded carrots, three strips' worth of bacon pieces, grape tomatoes, Buffalo sauce, and blue cheese crumbles piled onto a Red Roma lettuce blend.

Sadly, Whataburger is still a regional Southern US chain centralized in Texas, so if you live up north, you'll have to find a different place to get that Buffalo ranch chicken combination.

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.
