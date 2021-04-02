Whataburger Brings Back Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich & Debuts New Salad
The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad is the perfect complementary dish.
If you were a fan of Whataburger's Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich before, you'll be pleased to know that it's making a brief return to the menu, this time with a partner in tow. The brand-new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad serves as the perfect complementary dish, rounding out Whataburger's temporary Buffalo Ranch options.
As a refresher, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich consists of three crispy-fried Whatachick'n Strips, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, buttermilk ranch, and Buffalo sauce on a five-inch bun.
The new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad comes with your choice of diced grilled chicken, Chicken Whatachick'n, or Spicy Chicken filet, plus shredded carrots, three strips' worth of bacon pieces, grape tomatoes, Buffalo sauce, and blue cheese crumbles piled onto a Red Roma lettuce blend.
Sadly, Whataburger is still a regional Southern US chain centralized in Texas, so if you live up north, you'll have to find a different place to get that Buffalo ranch chicken combination.
