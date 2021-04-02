Whataburger Brings Back Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich & Debuts New Salad

If you were a fan of Whataburger's Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich before, you'll be pleased to know that it's making a brief return to the menu, this time with a partner in tow. The brand-new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad serves as the perfect complementary dish, rounding out Whataburger's temporary Buffalo Ranch options.

As a refresher, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich consists of three crispy-fried Whatachick'n Strips, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, buttermilk ranch, and Buffalo sauce on a five-inch bun.