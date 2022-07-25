Whataburger's Super Cheap New Build-Your-Own Bundle Gets You 10 Burgers
Choose between the 10 Whataburger Box and 10 Double Meat Whataburger Box.
Unlike hot dogs, there's no right way to build your burger. If you want mustard, pickles, mayo, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, and ketchup, go for it. The sky is the limit. And now, Whataburger will let you customize your own with its massive—and super cheap—Build-Your-Own Whataburger boxes, Chew Boom reports.
The Texas-based fast food joint has introduced two variations of its meal bundle: the 10 Whataburger Box and 10 Double Meat Whataburger Box. The former includes 10 undressed Whataburgers with all the fixings on the side: tomato slices, lettuce, pickle slices, diced onions, mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup. The latter size gets you the same additions, but with double meat to stack your bun.
The 10 Whataburger Box will run you $45.99 (totaling around just $4.59 per burger), while the 10 Double Meat Whataburger Box is $59.99. Both boxes are available exclusively for online ordering at participating locations.
While there's no shame in pounding a regular Whataburger before 10 am, the cult-fave chain recently brought back its beloved Breakfast Burger. The AM iteration comes stacked with a 100% fresh beef patty, two slices of bacon, a freshly-cracked egg, crispy hash browns, American cheese, and the brand's Creamy Pepper Sauce.
"The Breakfast Burger is one of the most popular limited-time breakfast offers we've ever introduced," Rich Scheffler, Whataburger's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a blog post in January. "We're excited to answer the call for its return and share this special burger with new fans."
