Whataburger's Super Cheap New Build-Your-Own Bundle Gets You 10 Burgers

Unlike hot dogs, there's no right way to build your burger. If you want mustard, pickles, mayo, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, and ketchup, go for it. The sky is the limit. And now, Whataburger will let you customize your own with its massive—and super cheap—Build-Your-Own Whataburger boxes, Chew Boom reports.

The Texas-based fast food joint has introduced two variations of its meal bundle: the 10 Whataburger Box and 10 Double Meat Whataburger Box. The former includes 10 undressed Whataburgers with all the fixings on the side: tomato slices, lettuce, pickle slices, diced onions, mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup. The latter size gets you the same additions, but with double meat to stack your bun.