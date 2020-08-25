What do I want for lunch? Tacos or burgers? Tacos or burgers? These go-to orders exist next to each other like a Venn diagram. There's a middle ground, and you can get a whole bunch of that middle ground with a deal at Whataburger.

Whataburger is slinging a BOGO deal on Pico de Gallo Burgers through August 30, its semi-new burger that comes topped with [intense reveal music] pico de gallo. Order online through the app or website to get two burgers for the price of one. Though, the fine print states that the offer may take up 24 hours to appear in your account, so it's a good idea to check for it before you head to your local burger shop. Then, boom. Freebie city, population you and a burger with a little pico under the bun.

The recently-introduced burger comes with a pair of burger patties settled between buns with slices of pepper jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and a cilantro lime sauce. Whether or not you're getting a free one, you'll have to get moving if you want a taste of that Venn diagram's center slice. It's a seasonal burger and won't be around forever.