Whataburger Is Serving Up Free Chicken Tender Sandwiches All Week

Maybe it's because of the lingering effects of beef shortages, but there have been a lot of chains offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) chicken sandwiches. You've seen them from Wendy's and Popeyes, and Smashburger has one coming up later this week.

Whataburger is getting in on that game as well, but it's not the same ol' try-to-be-like-Popeyes chicken sandwich. (To be fair, the Wendy's sandwich pre-dates the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, but the latter has become the gold standard for fast food chicken sandwiches.) Through June 28, Whataburger is offering a BOGO deal on its Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich.

If it's new to you, like discovering Cougar Town was based on Cougarton Abbey, the sandwich comes with chicken strips covered in two slices of Monterey Jack cheese and honey BBQ sauce on Texas toast.

The catch for this deal is that you'll have to order your food online to get the goods. You can order through the chain's website or the Whataburger mobile app. Both are fair game when you're looking to score a free sandwich.