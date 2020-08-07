Whataburger Just Unveiled Its First-Ever Food Truck

Fast food phenomenon Whataburger has been taunting us from afar with its expansive menu of fries, burgers, and honey butter chicken biscuits. But now, the Texas-based favorite is hitting the road. On Thursday, the chain unveiled its first-ever food truck, officially dubbed "Goodness on Wheels," and it's heading to cities across the United States.

In honor of Whataburger's 70th year in business, the burger joint is taking its state-of-the-art food truck on a multi-state tour in 2021. The chain didn't reveal a schedule with specific dates and stops, but from it sounds like, fans from outside its typical market might finally get a taste.

"We wanted a way to connect even more with our communities and to introduce Whataburger to new customers in a new and exciting way," vice president of marketing and innovation Rich Scheffler said in a statement. "And this truck is a showstopper."

And that it is. The Whataburger on wheels is a 36-foot-long vehicle with 24 feet of cooking space and a 4-foot grill all powered by a 30,000-watt generator.