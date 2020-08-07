Whataburger Just Unveiled Its First-Ever Food Truck
The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is hitting the road.
Fast food phenomenon Whataburger has been taunting us from afar with its expansive menu of fries, burgers, and honey butter chicken biscuits. But now, the Texas-based favorite is hitting the road. On Thursday, the chain unveiled its first-ever food truck, officially dubbed "Goodness on Wheels," and it's heading to cities across the United States.
In honor of Whataburger's 70th year in business, the burger joint is taking its state-of-the-art food truck on a multi-state tour in 2021. The chain didn't reveal a schedule with specific dates and stops, but from it sounds like, fans from outside its typical market might finally get a taste.
"We wanted a way to connect even more with our communities and to introduce Whataburger to new customers in a new and exciting way," vice president of marketing and innovation Rich Scheffler said in a statement. "And this truck is a showstopper."
And that it is. The Whataburger on wheels is a 36-foot-long vehicle with 24 feet of cooking space and a 4-foot grill all powered by a 30,000-watt generator.
*drumroll* We proudly present the Whataburger food truck 🍔🧡 This beauty was unveiled today at an event celebrating San Antonio teachers! We can't wait for our fans across our footprint, and beyond to see the Whataburger Food Truck pull up in their communities. Read more using the link in our bio‼️
"We have worked on the idea of a Food Truck for years," Scheffler said. "But we didn’t want it to roll out of the garage until it could turn heads and bring our restaurant quality food to the road. This truck fits the bill."
The truck was created in partnership with San-Antonio based mobile business innovator Cruising Kitchens and has been a "dream come true" for owner Cameron Davies. "We always say it’s the look of the truck that brings people in, it’s the taste of the food that brings them back," Davies said. "This truck has the best of both."
While out-of-staters will have to long for that classic Whataburger a bit longer, if you've got a location nearby, you're in luck: the chain is continuing its birthday celebration for a few days longer with BOGO burgers through August 9.
