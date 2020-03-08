Whataburger Is Serving Up Free Cheeseburgers All Week for Its Birthday

As the tradition goes, the person with the birthday gets the gifts. But not in this case. Texas-based fast food phenomenon Whataburger is turning the big 7-0, and to celebrate, we get free cheeseburgers.

Through August 9, Whataburger locations are offering a buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) deal when you place an order online. Accessing the promo is simple: Toss a #1 Whataburger in your virtual cart and score another compliments of the house. Though, to be clear, that doesn't necessarily mean right away. According to a report by Chew Boom, it could take up to 24 hours for the bonus burger to hit your account. That doesn't really read like a problem to me, though. Just means Whataburger for two days in a row.

In case you've gone your entire life without experiencing the Texas favorite, let me enlighten you: The chain's namesake burger, the Whataburger, features a 5-inch beef patty topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, and mustard, sandwiched between a bun.