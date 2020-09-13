Whataburger Has Free Patty Melts For the Next Week

National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. It's a damn good day. Who doesn't want a cheeseburger almost as soon as one is mentioned? Vegetarians? Fine. Still, it's beloved. Less loved? The patty melt. It's Dale Hawerchuk to the cheeseburger's Wayne Gretzky.

That might seem like the wrong sport for a comparison when talking about a Texas-based fast food chain, but the Dallas Stars are on the brink of the Stanley Cup, so [blows raspberry]. Okay, spilled some of the beans there. Nonetheless, Whataburger is celebrating the patty melt this week as National Cheeseburger Day approaches. Order online and you can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) patty melt offer.

You'll be able to get some free patty melt love through September 20 when you order online or through the Whataburger app. The deal comes with a warning on the Whataburger site, though. If you're signing up for an account for the first time, it may take up to 24 hours for the BOGO patty melt offer to pop up in your account. That'll give you a chance to google Dale Hawerchuk and admire those ridiculous 1984-85 season numbers.

