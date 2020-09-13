Whataburger Has Free Patty Melts For the Next Week
When was the last time you had a patty melt?
National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. It's a damn good day. Who doesn't want a cheeseburger almost as soon as one is mentioned? Vegetarians? Fine. Still, it's beloved. Less loved? The patty melt. It's Dale Hawerchuk to the cheeseburger's Wayne Gretzky.
That might seem like the wrong sport for a comparison when talking about a Texas-based fast food chain, but the Dallas Stars are on the brink of the Stanley Cup, so [blows raspberry]. Okay, spilled some of the beans there. Nonetheless, Whataburger is celebrating the patty melt this week as National Cheeseburger Day approaches. Order online and you can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) patty melt offer.
You'll be able to get some free patty melt love through September 20 when you order online or through the Whataburger app. The deal comes with a warning on the Whataburger site, though. If you're signing up for an account for the first time, it may take up to 24 hours for the BOGO patty melt offer to pop up in your account. That'll give you a chance to google Dale Hawerchuk and admire those ridiculous 1984-85 season numbers.
h/t ChewBoom
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.