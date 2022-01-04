Whataburger Brings Back Retired Menu Items & Adds a New Sauce

Fast-food chains are constantly playing with menus, removing items to make room for new stuff. Sometimes that means saying goodbye to old favorites. Whataburger broke fans' hearts when it removed its Buffalo Ranch Lineup from menus at chains nationwide, but here's a bit of good news: It's back, and Whataburger is rolling out a new sauce option too.

Talk about sweet victory. Early this week, the burger purveyor announced plans to bring back its Buffalo Ranch lineup, which features a Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Strip Sandwich and Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Salad. The chain is also bringing back its Dr. Pepper Shake, another long-gone item beloved by customers.

In addition to bringing back old favorites, Whataburger is rolling out something new. the chain whipped up a limited batch of ketchup called Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2. The sauce offering is made from a blend of Whataburger's signature Fancy Ketchup recipe and a hot sauce made with arbol, piquin peppers, and a mixture of signature spices. It's like Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup but dressed up a little bit.

If you've been waiting to get a taste of the Buffalo Ranch lineup since the last time it disappeared or are a big fan of Spicy Ketchup, what are you still doing reading this? Get to Whataburger STAT! Each item is limited edition, meaning it won't be around forever.