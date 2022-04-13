Whataburger Has 4 New Chicken Sandwiches to Try
They include a spicy new spin on one of its most beloved breakfast biscuits.
Whataburger's approach to its fan-favorite, mustard-topped burger is straightforward, but that's not to say the beloved Texas-based fast food chain doesn't have range. Need proof? Let's start with its entirely new lineup of indulgent chicken sandwiches.
Whataburger has taken its Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and turned up the heat with an all-new spicy version. The chain has transformed its original creation, drizzling its crispy breaded chicken strips in a more heat-forward honey butter, served on that same flaky biscuit we all know and love.
The Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is available during breakfast hours (11 pm through 11 am) à la carte for $2.79 or as part of a $4.99 combo with hash brown sticks and a coffee.
Of course, there's more to a lineup than just one sandwich. Right alongside Whataburger's Bacon Double Burger comes three different chicken versions, including Southern Bacon Whatachick'n Sandwich, Southern Bacon Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and Southern Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich.
"Slaw and Southern-style sauce deliver a crunchy texture and tang that pair perfectly with crisp, smoky bacon to make the Whataburger Southern Bacon Double and Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwiches pop," Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler said in a press release. "These limited-time offers are a fresh new take for us and unique in the quick-serve restaurant space."
All three Southern Bacon Sandwiches include two pieces of smoky bacon, crunchy slaw, Southern-style sauce, and pickles sandwiched between a four-inch brioche bun. It's merely up to you whether you want a classic crispy fried chicken, spicy fried chicken, or the grilled filet.