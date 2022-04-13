Whataburger Has 4 New Chicken Sandwiches to Try

Whataburger's approach to its fan-favorite, mustard-topped burger is straightforward, but that's not to say the beloved Texas-based fast food chain doesn't have range. Need proof? Let's start with its entirely new lineup of indulgent chicken sandwiches.

Whataburger has taken its Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and turned up the heat with an all-new spicy version. The chain has transformed its original creation, drizzling its crispy breaded chicken strips in a more heat-forward honey butter, served on that same flaky biscuit we all know and love.

The Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is available during breakfast hours (11 pm through 11 am) à la carte for $2.79 or as part of a $4.99 combo with hash brown sticks and a coffee.

