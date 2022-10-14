Whataburger Is Releasing a Massive Chili Cheese-Topped Burger, Here's How to Try It

Texas-based fast food phenom Whataburger has staked its reputation on a no-frills, mustard-topped hamburger, but that's not to say the chain is a one-trick pony. In fact, that's exactly what it's proving with its latest creation, a full-frills chili cheese-topped burger.

The all-new Chili Cheese Burger features two of the chain's fresh, 100% beef patties with two slices of American cheese layered with Whataburger's own beef chili, crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard, and crisp onions on a toasted five-inch bun. It's also available in the Jr. size.

"Whataburger aims to consistently raise the bar by offering bold new burgers," Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler said in a press release. "The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger delivers a lot of flavor and texture, with our original-recipe chili—made from the same never-frozen beef as our 100% beef patties—combining with crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard, and crisp onions to deliver an experience that's all-new and yet somehow satisfyingly familiar."

While this is an all-new menu debut, just earlier this year, the fast food chain brought back an old favorite, the Breakfast Burger. It's piled with a beef patty, two slices of bacon, a freshly-cracked egg, crispy hash browns, American cheese, and the brand's Creamy Pepper Sauce on a four-inch bun. And while it's one of those "limited-time offers," it is still on menus as of today.

Now you've got breakfast and lunch planned. You're welcome.