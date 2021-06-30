Whataburger's Pico De Gallo Burger Is Back Along With a New Chicken Sandwich

Whataburger first introduced its Pico de Gallo Burger in June 2020. The burger featured two patties, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, and a creamy and tangy cilantro lime sauce, all piled between two pillowy buns. Nothing gold can stay though, and despite being beloved the Pico de Gallo Burger was eventually pulled from Whataburger's menu with no return date in sight. After roughly a year, it's back and it's bringing a tasty new menu item with it.

"The ingredients in Pico de Gallo are simple—fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and peppers—but, together, they create a cool flavor profile that we know our customers will love," Rich Scheffler, Whataburger's VP, said in a press release. "The texture and color of the Pico elevate the burger, and the pepper jack cheese adds just a hint of heat. The new Creamy Cilantro Lime sauce is delicious—both on its own and on the burger. I think it's the unique and innovative flavor Whataburger customers want in our limited-time menu items."

However, this summer Whataburger is also rolling out a Pico de Gallo Whatachick'n Sandwich—the latest entry into the great chicken sandwich war. The sandwich features a fluffy brioche bun and a crispy, breaded chicken filet with the same pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce found on the burger. There's also the Pico de Gallo Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which is basically the same thing but with a spicy breaded chicken filet.

A Pico de Gallo Whatachick'n Sandwich on its own will run you about $5.79, while a Pico de Gallo Burger is on the menu for $6.49, though you can also order each as as part of a Whatameal, which comes with medium fries and a drink.

Customers can also order Whataburger's pico on anything they want at the burger chain. Whether you want to spice up a salad, add it to grilled chicken, or pile it on top of your taquitos, your pico wish is Whataburger's command. You can also order Whataburger's cilantro lime sauce as a dipping sauce for your fries, Whatachick’n Bites or Strips, or whatever else you're into.