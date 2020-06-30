News Whataburger's Summery New Burger Comes With a Limited-Edition Sauce The Texas-based burger chain says it's a fresh take just for summer.

Whataburger

When I first tasted Whataburger's Jalapeño Ranch sauce, its creamy ranch flavor and noticeable spicy kick were a revelation. I wanted to put the stuff on everything (especially pepperoni Sicilian-style pizza!). Little did I know at the time that the Texas-based fast food chain's sauces are basically their own food group. They're that good. So, we all have reason to be excited now that Whataburger is serving a new, limited-edition sauce with its just-launched summer cheeseburger. The new Pico de Gallo Burger hit Whataburger locations on Monday, featuring two beef burger patties and three new ingredients -- slices of pepper jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and most importantly, a new Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce -- all on a toasted five-inch bun. Basically, they took some of the fresh, crisp, and spicy flavors you might find in, say, a taco, and combined them with everything that's good about a classic cheeseburger. The whole thing screams summer.

Here's a closer look. | Whataburger

The Pico de Gallo Burger is seasonal, so it'll only be around for a little while. But notably, the chain is giving you a bunch of ways to get your fill of the fresh pico de gallo topping and, perhaps most exciting, the Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce while they're still available. In fact, Whataburger recommends the latter as a dipping sauce for its Whatachick’n Bites or Strips. You can also order the pico de gallo on your go-to menu items, according to a press release. "The ingredients in Pico de Gallo are simple -- fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro and peppers -- but, together, they create a cool flavor profile that we know our customers will love," Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler said in a statement. "The texture and color of the Pico elevates the burger, and the pepper jack cheese adds just a hint of heat. The new Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce is delicious -- both on its own and on the burger. I think it’s the unique and innovative flavor Whataburger customers want in our limited time menu items."

