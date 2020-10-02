Whataburger Just Added a New Spicy Chicken Sandwich & Green Chili-Loaded Burger
The Texas-based chain is kicking things up a few notches.
Whataburger’s spicing things up with two new, flavor-packed menu items. The Texas-based fast food favorite is known for staple items like cheeseburgers, melts, and chicken fingers, but of course, it likes to keep things exciting. The new offerings are aimed at eaters who love spice and those who like more complex, smoky flavors.
The burger chain announced the arrival of a new Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger this week. Both pack a punch, but in their own ways. The new drool-worthy Spicy Chicken Sandwich combines heat and bold flavors in a marinated piece of crispy chicken, topped with leaf lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo -- all on a toasted bun.
The Hatch Green Chile Burger, on the other hand, features two burger patties, American and Monterey Jack cheese, and crispy bacon with Hatch green chiles. All that is piled on a thick toasted bun, naturally. Bacon and Hatch chiles? Yes, please.
There is a catch, though. Of course there is. These items won’t be on Whataburger’s menu forever. They’re available just for a short time, so get them while they’re here and hot.
