Whataburger Just Added a New Spicy Chicken Sandwich & Green Chili-Loaded Burger

Whataburger’s spicing things up with two new, flavor-packed menu items. The Texas-based fast food favorite is known for staple items like cheeseburgers, melts, and chicken fingers, but of course, it likes to keep things exciting. The new offerings are aimed at eaters who love spice and those who like more complex, smoky flavors.

The burger chain announced the arrival of a new Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger this week. Both pack a punch, but in their own ways. The new drool-worthy Spicy Chicken Sandwich combines heat and bold flavors in a marinated piece of crispy chicken, topped with leaf lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo -- all on a toasted bun.