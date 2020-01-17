You Can Win an All-Expenses-Paid Whataburger Wedding & $5,000 for a Honeymoon

I will come right out and say it: weddings are wildly overrated. Don't get me wrong, I love to get dressed up, attend them, and cry real tears when the bride walks down the aisle. But the idea of paying exorbitant amounts of cash for a single-day event remains baffling to me.
If you are newly engaged and, like me, unfussy about what you want your own wedding to be like, maybe Whataburger can help you out. The Texas-based fast food chain is offering a handful of lucky couples the opportunity to tie the knot, or renew their vows, at Whataburger locations across the great state this upcoming Valentine's Day.
“From engagement photos to wedding cakes and cookies -- even late-night Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for their guests -- our fans have come up with really creative ways to include Whataburger into their big day,” Pam Cox, Whataburger vice president of human resources and brand communication, said in a statement. “Nothing says love at first bite like wedding bells at Whataburger, and we can’t wait to celebrate a couple of love stories with some of our very own Whataburger super-fans!”
If selected, here's what you and your partner will get from your Whatawedding:
- Whataburger meal (the happy couple will even get to order their favorites on the menu)
- Photographer
- Select number of guests
- Orange and white decorations
- Officiant
Among the couples who get chosen to have a Whatawedding, one lucky pair will also win an additional $5,000 for a romantic honeymoon.
If the Whatawedding sounds like a dream too good to be true, just know it can become reality: enter to win the burger and romance-fueled experience here.
Embrace the Elements With Fire & Smoke Burgers
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.