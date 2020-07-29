Whataburger Made Pool Gear So You Can Float on Fries This Summer

Some people get pool floaties so they can capture a perfect shot of themselves riding a massive swan in their neighbor's pool. Some people get arm floaties because they're building an Adam Sandler costume. Some people get floaties because if they weren't floating on an inflatable raft then their french fries would get wet. You don't want wet french fries. It's a real risk of having lunch inside the pool.

Well, people in that last category are in luck. Whataburger has opened an online store with supplies for your summer outings. Those supplies are, of course, mostly orange and white. The Whataburger collection features beach towels, umbrellas, swim trunks, straw hats, and a pool float in the shape of french fries so everyone in your neighbor's backyard is very clear about your priorities.

It's not the first time Whataburger has dropped a line like this. It offered a large inflatable snowman around the holidays last year. Similar to that release, the goods are only around for a little while. However, a representative says Whataburger hopes supplies are around through the end of September. Though unlike that second order of fries you're thinking about ordering, once they're gone, they're gone.