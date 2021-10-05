Whataburger's Breakfast Burger Returns, Remains Huge

It's long been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but not all breakfasts are created equal. There are breakfast sandwiches, and then there's Whataburger's Breakfast Burger, which combines everything good about the first meal of the day with a juicy hamburger.

Featuring a grilled beef patty, bacon slices, a fried egg, hashbrowns, American cheese, and Whataburger's Creamy Pepper Sauce on a toasted bun, the menu item was around just long enough to win breakfast lovers over before disappearing, but now it's back. For a limited time this fall, it'll be on menus from 11 pm to 11 am every day.

The beloved burger isn't won't be on Whataburger's permanent menu, despite the fanfare surrounding it. It will be available from fall through some of the winter, though. Exact dates are unknown, however, so make the most of this opportunity.