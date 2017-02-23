This Nutella Graphic Shows What's Actually Inside

Look. No one thought Nutella was a healthy snack. (OK, some people probably do.) But that doesn't mean it can't be a little bit shocking to see the ingredients of what you're eating laid out in front of you. That's just what an image uploaded to Reddit, originally created by the consumer center in Hamburg, Germany, has done.

The chocolate and hazelnut spread famously has few ingredients. (Many say there are five, but Nutella lists seven total ingredients with small amounts of lecithin and vanillin in addition to the five listed below.) Nutella has often been thought of as a pseudo-healthy sweet in part because of its use of hazelnuts. But seeing a chart that shows how much of each ingredient is included in a jar can change that perception.