Here Are the Stores, Supermarkets & Fast Food Chains Open on New Year's Day

I've never been a huge proponent of the New Year's resolution thing; namely, because I'm incapable of sticking to one myself. I respect your decision to budget, eat kale, and be miserable. I just don't wanna take part.
But whether the ~new you~ requires that top-of-the-line juicer or the ~same you~ has an NYE hangover-induced McDonald's craving (think you can guess which camp I fall under), these are the best places to start your 2020 right... or wrong. Whatever. All sorts of stores, supermarkets, and fast food chains will be open for at least limited hours on New Year's Day, so we rounded them up for ya here.
Stores open on New Year's Day
- Barnes & Noble: Store hours vary by location.
- Bass Pro Shop: Most stores open 10am to 6pm.
- Best Buy: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Hours vary by location.
- Big Lots!: Most stores open normal business hours.
- CVS: Most stores open normal business hours, but pharmacy hours may vary.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Most stores open 9am to 7pm.
- Dollar General: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Five Below: Most stores open normal business hours.
- GameStop: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Gap: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Hobby Lobby: Most stores open 9am to 5:30pm.
- IKEA: Most stores open normal business hours.
- JCPenney: Most stores open 10am to 9pm.
- Kohl's: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Macy's: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Marshall's: Most stores open 9:30am to 6pm.
- Michael's: Most stores open normal business hours.
- PetSmart: Most stores open 10am to 6pm.
- Target: Most stores open 10am to Midnight.
- TJ Maxx: Most stores open 9:30am to 6pm.
- Walgreens: Store hours vary by location.
- Walmart: Most stores open normal business hours.
Grocery stores open on New Year's Day
- Kroger: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Safeway: Store hours vary by location.
- Publix: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Whole Foods: Store hours vary by location.
Fast food chains open on New Year's Day
- Carl's Jr.: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Chick-fil-A: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Domino's: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Dunkin': Most stores open normal business hours.
- Hardee's: Store hours vary by location.
- KFC: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Krispy Kreme: Most stores open normal business hours.
- McDonald's: Store hours vary by location.
- Sonic: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Starbucks: Most stores open normal business hours.
- Taco Bell: Most stores open normal business hours.
Restaurants open on New Year's Day
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Most open normal business hours.
- Cheesecake Factory: Most open normal business hours.
- Cracker Barrel: Most open normal business hours.
- Denny's: Most open normal business hours.
- IHOP: Hours vary by location.
- Morton's The Steakhouse: Most open regular business hours.
- Noodles & Company: Hours vary by location.
- Olive Garden: Most open normal business hours.
- Wahlburger's: Most open normal business hours.
Is Starbucks open on New Year's Day?
Yes! Naturally, hours vary location to location, but the vast majority of stores will remain open for normal hours. Go get your caffeine. You're going to need it.
Is the post office open on New Year's Day?
Nope. All post offices are closed on New Year's Day. You'll have to send your letters and packages on January 2.
It's always smart to double-check your local Whole Foods, Krispy Kreme, or whatever route you go, just to be safe. Hours and openings tend to vary from location to location.
