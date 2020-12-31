Here Are the Stores, Supermarkets & Fast Food Chains Open on New Year's Day

Let's all just agree to hold off on any resolutions until after we've recovered from the inevitable NYE hangover. You aren't meant to consume vegetables after a night of drinking way too much Veuve—it's practically law. Same goes for budgeting, working out, and any other kind of positive commitment you've made for the New Year.

Shop those sales, eat those Nacho Fries, and celebrate the pure joy that is 2021—but fine, if a 9 am pilates class is your version of that, go for it. Whether you're planning to celery juice your way through January 1 or save the "new you" for Monday, these are the stores, supermarkets, and restaurants open on New Year's Day 2021.

Stores open on New Year's Day

Best Buy: All stores open for curbside pickup only from 11 am to 7 pm.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Most stores close at 6 pm.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Most stores open from 9 am to 9 pm.

CVS: Some stores will be open regular hours while others will close early. Check location for details.

Home Depot: Most stores open from 9 am to 8 pm.

HomeGoods: Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Macy's: Most stores open from 11 am to 9 pm.

Marshalls: Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Nordstrom: Most stores open, though hours vary by location.

Sears: Most stores open from 11 am to 6 pm.

Target: Most stores open regular hours.

TJ Maxx: Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Walgreens: Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location.

Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location. Walmart: Most stores open regular hours.

Grocery stores open on New Year's Day

Kroger: All stores open regular hours.

Publix: Most stores open, though hours vary by location. Atlanta and Charlotte divisions will close at 9 pm while Jacksonville and Lakeland stores close at 7 pm and Miami locations close at 8 pm.

Most stores open, though hours vary by location. Atlanta and Charlotte divisions will close at 9 pm while Jacksonville and Lakeland stores close at 7 pm and Miami locations close at 8 pm. Whole Foods: Most stores open, but hours vary by location.

Fast food chains open on New Year's Day

Chick-fil-A: Most stores open from 10:30 am to 6 pm.

Domino's: Most stores open normal business hours, but varies by location.

Krispy Kreme: Most stores open normal business hours.

Most stores open normal business hours. McDonald's: Most stores open normal business hours, but varies by location.

Restaurants open on New Year's Day

Buffalo Wild Wings: Most stores open, though hours vary by location

IHOP: Hours vary by location.

Hours vary by location.

Is Starbucks open on New Year's Day?

Is the post office open on New Year's Day?

Is Starbucks open on New Year's Day?

Yes! According to the company's website, stores will be open from 6:30 am through 6 pm, though you might want to double check your local store for extra assurance.

Is the post office open on New Year's Day?

Nope—you'll have to wait for January 2.

Note that there's a good chance that several other stores and restaurants will open up on New Year's Day. We only included the ones that could confirm their holiday hours to Thrillist. If you're curious about a store's hours on January 1 and couldn't find them here, try calling your nearby location or visit the local store's website.