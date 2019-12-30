Here Are the Stores That Are Actually Open on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is magical because the world is brimming with possibility while simultaneously full of closure. This New Year's Eve will be particularly cathartic because it's the end of an entire decade. There will be plenty of time for reflection about growth, missteps, and future plans. Also, you can leave a bunch of stuff behind from the 2010s. New decade, new you.
Some celebrations of New Year's Eve take place under snowfall and the lights of Times Square while a sparkling ball drops. Others might take place in a Starbucks or a Target. I mean, new year or not, you still gotta live your life -- and sometimes that requires an impromptu run to buy things you don't need at Target and drink another grande Peppermint Mocha. It's not the new year quite yet, so you can work on your resolution about shopping for useless items tomorrow.
Anyway, if you need somewhere to go on New Year's Eve because you will not be at Times Square or at home, then here's a list of places with doors open on the last day of 2019.
Stores open on New Year's Eve
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Open from 10am to 6pm
- Best Buy: Open from 10am to 7pm
- Costco: Open from 9am to 6pm
- CVS: Most open 24 hours
- Dick's: Open from 9am to 7pm
- Dillard's: Open from 10am to 6pm
- Hobby Lobby: Open from 9am to 5:30pm
- Home Depot: Open from 6am to 6pm
- IKEA: Open from 10am to 6pm
- Kmart: Open regular hours
- Kohl's: Open from 8am to 8pm
- Lowe's: Open from 6am to 8pm
- Macy's: Open from 9am to 6pm
- Marshalls: Open from 8am to 11pm
- Nordstrom: Open from 10am to 7pm
- Old Navy: Open from 10am to 7pm
- Rite Aid: Most open 24 hours
- Sam's Club: Open from 7am to 6pm
- Sears: Open from 10am to 6pm
- Target: Open from 8am to 9pm
- Walgreens: Most open 24 hours
- Walmart: Open regular hours
Grocery stores open on New Year's Eve
- ALDI: Open regular hours
- Food 4 Less: Open regular hours
- Fresh Tyme: Open from 7am to 8pm
- Kroger: Closes at 10pm
- Meijer: Open 24 hours
- Pavilions: Open 6am to 11pm
- Publix: Open from 7am to 9pm
- Ralphs: Open regular hours
- Trader Joe's: Closes at 6pm
- Whole Foods: Open from 7am to 7pm
Gyms open on New Year's Eve
- 24 Hour Fitness: Closes at 6pm
- Anytime Fitness: Open 24 hours
- Crunch Fitness: Closes at 8pm
- Curves: Hours vary by location
- Equinox: Open from 5:30am to 7pm
- Gold's Gym: Closes at 4pm
- LA Fitness: Closes at 6pm
- Planet Fitness: Closes at 7pm
Is Starbucks open on New Year's Eve?
You think Starbucks would hang you out to dry on the last day of the decade? Hell no. Starbucks is there for you, ready to keep you fully caffeinated for the night of dancing -- or lounging -- to come. Chances are your local Starbucks is open, but call ahead to make sure before you set out seeking caffeine.
Is the post office open on New Year's Eve?
New Year's Eve, yes. New Year's Day, no. So send out your final letters and parcels before ringing in 2020.
And as a general rule of thumb...
Lots of chains have varying hours depending on location, franchising, etc. You get it. Your safest bet before heading anywhere on New Year's Eve is to ring up the spot first to ensure it's open -- then indulge in the riches of Target and Marshalls to cap off 2019.
