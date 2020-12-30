These Are the Stores That Are Actually Open on New Year's Eve

This New Year's Eve might be the most highly-anticipated celebration yet. We've practically been waiting for 2020 to end since March, after all. And while you should probably stick to an at-home celebration (COVID-19 certainly won't disappear at at midnight), there's still opportunity to send off the year with a bang.

Whether you're looking to get an early jump on those resolutions or merely want to crush a six-liter bottle of Veuve while Ryan Seacrest counts down to 2021, you might need a few last-minute provisions for your December 31 festivities. Here's what retailers, grocery stores, and gyms are open this NYE.

Stores Open on New Year's Eve

Bed, Bath, and Beyond: Most stores close at 6pm

Best Buy: Most stores open from 11 am to 7 pm

Dick's Sporting Goods: Most stores open from 9 am to 7 pm

Home Depot: Most stores close at 6 pm

HomeGoods: Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm

Macy's: Most stores open from 11 am to 6 pm

Marshalls: Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm

Nordstrom: Most stores open, though hours vary by location

Sears: Most stores open from 11 am to 6 pm

Target: Most stores will close at 9 pm

TJ Maxx: Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm

Walgreens: Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location

Walmart: Most stores open regular hours

Grocery Stores Open on New Year's Eve

ALDI: Most stores open, but hours will vary by location

Kroger: All stores open regular hours

Publix: All stores close at 9 pm

Whole Foods: Most stores open, but hours vary

Gyms open on New Year's Eve

Gold's Gym: Most locations open from 5 am to 8 pm, though that may vary by location

Planet Fitness: Most locations are open, but hours vary by location

Is Starbucks open on New Year's Eve?

Is the post office open on New Year's Eve?

By nature of the holiday (we have to stay up until midnight, at the very least), Starbucks remains open on New Year's Eve. Hours will vary location to location, though, so you might want to call up your local shop and double check before you swing by for that latte.Sure is! However, post offices are closed on New Year's Day.

Note that there's a good chance that several other stores and restaurants will open up on New Year's Eve. We only included the ones that could confirm their holiday hours to Thrillist. If you're curious about a store's hours on December 31 and couldn't find them here, try calling your nearby location or visit the local store's website.