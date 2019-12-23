The Best Stores, Supermarkets, and Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve

Whether you're a known procrastinator or type-A early bird catches the worm-kind of person, it doesn't matter. December 24 is one mad gift shopping, present wrapping, meal prepping dash to the finish. We've all got last-minute errands -- you forgot to buy something for your brother's new girlfriend, your husband bought the wrong kind of gravy, etc., etc. -- on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, many stores are still open to help before things go quiet on Christmas Day.
Given the holiday season chaos, we've rounded up the best supermarkets, retail stores, and restaurants open on Christmas Eve. Scrounge the Target sale section, hit up your local Sam's Club, and snag a Starbucks to stay fueled. Of course, store hours are going to very from place to place -- even for big retail chains -- so it can never hurt to call the store before you head out into the holiday madness.
Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve
- Aldi: Most stores open 9am to 4pm.
- BJ's: Most stores open 8am to 6pm.
- Costco: Some stores are only open 9am to 5pm.
- Hy-Vee: Most stores open 7am to 5pm.
- Meijer: Most stores open until 7pm.
- Publix: Most stores open 7am to 7pm.
- Safeway: Most stores open until 8pm.
- Sam's Club: Stores are open until 6pm.
- Trader Joe's: Most stores open until 6pm.
- Whole Foods: Most stores open 8am to 7pm.
Stores Open on Christmas Eve
- Apple: Most stores open until 6pm.
- Barnes & Noble: Most stores open until 6pm.
- Best Buy: Most stores open 8am to 6pm.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Most stores open 8am to 6pm, some stores close at 5pm.
- Dillards: Most stores open 8am to 6pm.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Most stores open until 6pm.
- Dollar General: Most stores open until 10pm.
- JCPenney: Most stores open 7am to 6pm.
- K-Mart: Most stores open 8am to 10pm.
- Kohl's: Most stores open until 6pm, though leading up to December 24, you can shop 24/7.
- Macy's: Most stores open until 6pm.
- Nordstrom: Most stores open 8am until 6pm.
- Old Navy: Most stores open 7am to 7pm.
- Target: Most stores open 7am to 10pm.
- Walmart: Most stores open until 6pm.
Note: Stores located in malls usually open and close at the same times as the mall.
Convenience Stores & Pharmacies Open on Christmas Eve
- 7-Eleven: Most stores open 24 hours.
- Cumberland Farms: Most locations open 24/7
- CVS: Most stores open regular hours, but pharmacy will vary.
- Hy-Vee: Pharmacy open from 8am to 4pm
- Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7
- Walgreens/Duane Reade: Most stores will be open, some as late as midnight.
Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Eve
- Burger King: Most locations open regular hours.
- Chick-fil-A: Most locations open, some with limited hours.
- Dunkin': Most stores open, though hours may vary.
- Jack in the Box: Most restaurants open regular business hours.
- McDonald's: Hours and openings vary by location.
- Sonic Drive-In: Hours and openings vary by location.
- Starbucks: Hours vary by location.
- Subway: Most locations open, some with limited hours
- Taco Bell: Most restaurants open regular business hours.
- Wendy's: Most locations open, some with limited hours.
- White Castle: Most locations open regular hours.
Chain Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve
- Applebee's: Some locations may be open with limited hours.
- Boston Market: Most stores open regular business hours.
- Cracker Barrel: Most stores open regular business hours.
- Denny's: Most stores open 24 hours.
- IHOP: Most restaurants open regular business hours.
- Olive Garden: Some locations will close early.
- Panda Express: Most restaurants open, though hours may vary.
- Panera Bread: Most restaurants open, though hours may vary.
- Shake Shack: Most restaurants open regular business hours.
- TGI Fridays: Most restaurants open, but hours could vary.
Note: Restaurants located in malls usually open and close at the same times as the mall.
Gyms Open on Christmas Eve
- 24 Hour Fitness: Some locations open though hours may vary
- Blink Fitness: Some locations open though hours may vary
- Crunch: Some locations open though hours may vary
- Curves: Some locations open though hours may vary
- Equinox: Some locations open though hours may vary
- Gold's Gym: Some locations open though hours may vary
- LA Fitness: Some locations open though hours may vary
- Orangetheory Fitness: Some locations open though hours may vary
- Planet Fitness: Some locations open though hours may vary
Movie Theaters Open on Christmas Eve
- Most major movie theater chains are open regular hours, but always double-check with your local theater
Again, bear in mind that holiday hours have a tendency to vary from location to location, so it's a good idea to give a quick call to confirm hours and openings before you head out. Spare yourself the hassle and the gas.
