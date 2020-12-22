These Stores, Supermarkets & Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Eve
Here are the hours you can expect on Thursday, December 24.
We've reached the home stretch of the holiday season, when people start to realize just how much shopping they put off until the last second. Whether it's groceries, gifts, or food you seek, you'll have a surprisingly large number of options to choose from on Christmas Eve, December 24.
Here are the stores, supermarkets, and food spots opening their doors this Christmas Eve. Just remember that, especially during the COVID-19 era, some local stores may not follow the holiday hours that corporate established. It's always a smart idea to call your nearby branch or check the company's website to confirm that they'll be open before heading over.
Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve
- Albertsons: Stores will be open, though closing times may vary.
- Aldi: Stores will be open, though closing times may vary.
- BJ's Wholesale Club: Stores will be open to the general public from 9 am to 6 pm, but seniors can shop early at 8 am.
- Costco: Most stores will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.
- Hy-Vee: Stores will be open, though closing times may vary.
- Meijer: Stores will be open until 7 pm.
- Publix: Stores will be open until 7 pm.
- Safeway: Stores will be open, though closing times may vary.
- Sam's Club: Stores will be open from 8 am to 6 pm.
- Trader Joe's: Stores will be open until 6 pm.
- Whole Foods: Most stores will be open, though closing times may vary.
Retail Stores Open on Christmas Eve
- Barnes & Noble: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Best Buy: Stores will be open from 8 am to 7 pm.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Most stores will be open until 6 pm.
- Costco: Most stores will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Stores will be open from 7 am to 6 pm.
- Gap: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Home Depot: Stores will be open from 6 am to 5 pm.
- Kmart: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Kohl's: Stores will be open until 6 pm.
- Lowe's: Stores will be open until 6 pm.
- Macy's: Most stores will be open from 7 am to 6 pm.
- Nordstrom: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Old Navy: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Sears: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Target: Most stores will be open until 8 pm.
- Walmart: Most stores will be open until 6 pm.
Convenience Stores & Pharmacies Open on Christmas Eve
- 7-Eleven: Some stores will be open, at the discretion of local owners, though hours may vary.
- Cumberland Farms: All stores will be closed by the time the clock strikes midnight.
- CVS: Most stores will be open, some with regular hours, though it varies by location.
- Hy-Vee: Stores will be open, though closing times may vary.
- Rite Aid: Most stores and pharmacies will observe regular operating hours.
- Sheetz: Stores will be open all 24 hours.
- Walgreens/Duane Reade: Many stores will be open until midnight, though some will close earlier. Pharmacy hours vary by location.
Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Eve
- Arby's: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Burger King: Some stores will be open, at the discretion of local owners, though hours may vary.
- Chick-fil-A: Stores will be open, though closing times may vary.
- Del Taco: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Dunkin': Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- In-N-Out Burger: Stores will be open until 11 pm.
- KFC: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- McDonald's: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Popeyes: Some stores will be open, at the discretion of local owners, though hours may vary.
- Taco Bell: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Whataburger: Stores will be open until 6 pm.
- White Castle: Stores will be open until sometime between 6 and 8 pm, depending on the location.
Fast Casual & Chain Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve
- Bravo! Italian Kitchen: Stores will be open from 11 am to 10 pm.
- Brio Italian Grille: Stores will be open from 11 am to 10 pm.
- Buca di Beppo: Stores will be open from 11 am to 10 pm.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Stores will be open until 8 pm.
- The Cheesecake Factory: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Chipotle: Stores will be open until 3 pm.
- Cracker Barrel: Stores will be open until 2 pm.
- Domino's: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Golden Corral: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Hungry Howie's Pizza: Stores will be open until 8 or 9 pm, depending on the location.
- IHOP: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Ike's Love & Sandwiches: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Little Caesars: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Olive Garden: Stores will be open from 11 am to 8 pm.
- On the Border: Stores will be open until 8 pm.
- Macaroni Grill: Stores will be open from 11 am to 9 pm.
- Panda Express: Some stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Panera Bread: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- P.F. Chang's: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Red Lobster: Stores will be open until 8 pm.
- Ruth's Chris Steak House: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Smashburger: Stores close early, and exact hours will vary.
- Starbucks: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Torchy's Tacos: Stores will be open until 3 pm.
- Twin Peaks: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Waffle House: Stores will be open with regular hours.
Note that there's a good chance that several other stores and restaurants will open up on Christmas Eve. We only included the ones that could confirm their holiday hours to Thrillist. If you're curious about a store's hours on December 24 and couldn't find them here, try calling your nearby location or visit the local store's website.
