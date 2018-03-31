The Best Chain Stores, Gyms, Supermarkets, and Movie Theaters Open on Easter

Whether or not you plan to stuff yourself with ham and candy all day on Easter, there's a very good chance you'll need to drop by the store to pick up a few groceries you forgot. Or maybe you'll feel the urge to escape family time and catch a movie. Who knows, you may even feel compelled to squeeze in a workout before you gorge on Peeps and Cadbury eggs. Whatever the case may be, we've got you covered with this list of grocery stores, big box stores, and movie theaters, and gyms that will be open on Sunday, April 1.
This Fluffy Blanket Can Be Turned Into A... Giant Sweatshirt
Grocery Stores Open on Easter
- Kroger: All locations open, pharmacy hours may vary.
- Trader Joe's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Albertson's: Most locations open regular hours.
- ShopRite: Most locations open regular hours.
- Vons: Most locations open regular hours.
- Whole Foods: Most locations open regular hours.
- Winn-Dixie: Most locations open regular hours.
Convenience Stores and Pharmacies Open on Easter
- Wawa: Most locations open 24/7.
- 7/11: Most locations open 24/7.
- Cumberland Farms: Most locations open 24/7.
- Circle K: Most locations open 24/7.
- Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7.
- Walgreens: Most locations open regular hours.
- CVS: Most locations open regular hours.
- Rite-Aid: Most locations open regular hours.
- Duane Reade: Most locations open regular hours.
Big Box Stores Open on Easter
- The Home Depot: All locations open but hours may vary.
- Lowe's: All locations open regular hours.
- Walmart: Most locations open regular hours.
- Kmart: All locations open regular hours.
- Sears: Most locations open regular hours.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Most locations open regular hours.
Movie Theaters Open on Easter
- AMC Theaters: All locations open regular hours.
- Regal Cinemas: All locations open regular hours.
- Alamo Drafthouse: All locations open regular hours.
- Cinemark Theaters: All locations open regular hours.
- Landmark Theaters: All locations open regular hours
- Showcase Cinemas: All locations open regular hours.
Gyms Open on Easter
- Equinox: Most locations open regular hours.
- 24 Hour Fitness: Most locations open regular hours.
- Crunch: Most locations open regular hours.
- Gold's Gym: Most locations open regular hours.
- Blink Fitness: Most locations open regular hours.
- Curves: Most locations open regular hours.
- Orangetheory Fitness: Most locations open regular hours.
- LA Fitness: Most locations open regular hours.
- Planet Fitness: Most locations open regular hours.
Just a heads up, hours of operation will vary from location to location, so to prevent wasting any potential gas it couldn't hurt to call ahead and double-check before making the schlep.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.