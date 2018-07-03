The Best Chain Restaurants, Stores, Supermarkets, Gyms, & More Open On July 4

The Fourth of July may be our annual reminder to celebrate national independence, but more importantly, it's an excuse to mark the occasion by stuffing ourselves with grilled meats and potato salad, and lighting off vaguely legal explosives. And while it's more or less a national day of rest, odds are you're either going to need to run to the store to pick up something for a cookout, or will at some point feel compelled to ditch said cookout for the cool confines of.... any store with excellent air conditioning and a great Independence Day sale. Who knows, you may even feel ambitious enough to prepare for your impending BBQ feast by squeezing in a quick workout.
However, before you brave the holiday traffic to pick up groceries or hit the gym, you'll want to make sure where you're headed isn't closed for the day. So, to make it easier on you, we've pulled together a list of restaurants, supermarkets, big box stores, gyms, and more that will be open for at least part of the day this Wednesday, July 4.
Chain Restaurants Open on July 4
- Applebee's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- The Cheesecake Factory: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Denny's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- IHOP: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Lonestar Steakhouse: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Olive Garden: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Outback Steakhouse: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Red Lobster: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Texas Roadhouse: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- TGI Fridays: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Chili's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Cracker Barrel: Most locations open, hours may vary.
Fast Food Chains Open on July 4
- Arby's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Chick-fil-A: Most locations open shortened hours.
- Wendy's: Most locations open regular hours.
- McDonald's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Chipotle: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Dunkin' Donuts: Most locations open regular hours.
- Krispy Kreme: Most locations open regular hours.
- Papa John's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Pizza Hut: Most locations open regular hours.
- Starbucks: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Boston Market: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Burger King: Most locations open regular hours.
- Dairy Queen: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Domino's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Five Guys: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Panera: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Potbelly: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Sonic: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- KFC: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Taco Bell: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Subway: Most locations open, hours may vary.
Grocery Stores Open on July 4
- Aldi: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Kroger: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
- Trader Joe's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Albertson's: Most locations open regular hours.
- ShopRite: Most locations open regular hours.
- Vons: Most locations open regular hours.
- Whole Foods: Most locations open regular hours.
- Winn-Dixie: Most locations open regular hours.
- Safeway: Most locations open regular hours.
- Publix: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
Big Box Stores Open on July 4
- The Home Depot: All locations open but hours may vary.
- Lowe's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Walmart: Most locations open regular hours.
- Kmart: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Sears: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Target: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Best Buy: Most locations open regular hours.
- Bed, Bath, and Beyond: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- HomeGoods: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- IKEA: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Kohl's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Macy's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Marshalls: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Petco: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Sam's Club: Most locations open, hours may vary.
Convenience Stores & Pharmacies Open on July 4
- Wawa: Most locations open 24/7.
- 7/11: Most locations open 24/7.
- Cumberland Farms: Most locations open 24/7.
- Circle K: Most locations open 24/7.
- Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7.
- Walgreens: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
- CVS: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
- Rite-Aid: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
- Duane Reade: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
Movie Theaters Open on July 4
- AMC Theaters: All locations open regular hours
- Regal Cinemas: All locations open regular hours.
- Alamo Drafthouse: All locations open regular hours.
- Cinemark Theaters: All locations open regular hours.
- Landmark Theaters: All locations open regular hours.
- Showcase Cinemas: All locations open regular hours.
Gyms Open on July 4
- Equinox: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- 24 Hour Fitness: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Crunch: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Gold's Gym: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Blink Fitness: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Curves: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Orangetheory Fitness: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- LA Fitness: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Planet Fitness: Most locations open, hours may vary.
Of course, operating hours may vary significantly from location to location, so you'd be wise to call ahead and double check before wasting any gas or energy only to show up to a locked door. And just to keep you in the loop, here's a list of everything that will most definitely be closed on Independence Day.
What's Closed on July 4
- Banks
- USPS
- Costco
- Non-essential government offices and buildings
- Public Schools
- Financial Markets
- Libraries
- Trash removal services
