The Best Chain Restaurants, Stores, Supermarkets, Gyms, & More Open on Labor Day

As you prepare to store away your white pants and bid farewell to the long, steamy days of summer, Labor Day is an excellent excuse to kick back, relax, catch a movie, and stuff yourself with enough barbecued meats to last you until Memorial Day. It's also a national holiday meant to honor the country's workforce, and fittingly, many businesses are going to be closed. Fortunately, a handful of national chains will remain open on Labor Day in case you need to stock up on any last-minute condiments, feel like checking out some sales, or simply want to ditch your family for a bit.
So, to spare you from schlepping somewhere just to face a locked door, we've put together a master list of all the chain restaurants, supermarkets, stores, gyms, and more that'll be open normal or modified hours on Labor Day -- this Monday, September 3. As always, we recommend calling your local outpost of the restaurant chain or retailer just to double-check before you head out, as some tend to play by their own rules.
Restaurants Open on Labor Day
- Applebee's: Most locations open regular hours
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Most locations open regular hours
- California Pizza Kitchen: Most locations open regular hours
- The Cheesecake Factory: Most locations open regular hours
- Chili's: Most locations open regular hours
- Denny's: Most locations open regular hours
- IHOP: Most locations open regular hours
- Olive Garden: Most locations open regular hours
- P.F. Chang's: Most locations open regular hours
- Red Lobster: Most locations open regular hours
- Ruby Tuesday: Most locations open regular hours
- T.G.I. Friday's: Most locations open regular hours
Fast Food Chains Open on Labor Day
- Arby's: Most locations open regular hours
- Baskin-Robbins: Most locations open regular hours
- Boston Market: Most locations open regular hours
- Burger King: Most locations open regular hours
- Wendy's: Most locations open regular hours
- Starbucks: Most locations open regular hours
- McDonald's: Most locations open regular hours
- Chipotle: Most locations open regular hours
- Cold Stone Creamery: Most locations open regular hours
- Dairy Queen: Most locations open regular hours
- Domino's: Most locations open regular hours
- Pizza Hut: Most locations open regular hours
- Dunkin' Donuts: Most locations open regular hours
- Five Guys: Most locations open regular hours
- In-N-Out Burger: Most locations open regular hours
- Panera: Most locations open regular hours
- Potbelly: Most locations open regular hours
- Chick-fil-A: Most locations open regular hours
- Papa John's: Most locations open regular hours
- Sonic: Most locations open regular hours
- KFC: Most locations open regular hours
- Taco Bell: Most locations open regular hours
- Subway: Most locations open regular
Grocery Stores Open on Labor Day
- Whole Foods: Most locations open regular hours
- Wegmans: Most locations open regular hours
- Publix: Most locations open regular hours
- Trader Joe's: Most locations open regular hours
- ShopRite: Most locations open regular hours
- Safeway: Most locations open regular hours
- Giant Food: Most locations open regular hours
- Aldi: Most locations open regular hours
- Kroger: Most locations open regular hours
- Harris Teeter: Most locations open regular hours
Big Box Stores Open on Labor Day
- Bed, Bath, and Beyond: Most locations open regular hours
- Best Buy: Most locations open regular hours
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Most locations open regular hours
- Home Depot: Most locations open regular hours
- HomeGoods: Most locations open regular hours
- IKEA: Most locations open regular hours
- KMart: Most locations open regular hours
- Kohl's: Most locations open regular hours
- Lowe's: Most locations open regular hours
- Macy's: Most locations open regular hours
- Marshalls: Most locations open regular hours
- Petco: Most locations open regular hours
- Staples: Most locations open regular hours
- Target: Most locations open regular hours
- TJMaxx: Most locations open regular hours
- Walmart: Most locations open regular hours
- Sam's Club: Most locations open regular hours
Convenience Stores and Pharmacies Open on Labor Day
- CVS: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
- Walgreens/Duane Reade: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
- Rite-Aid: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
- 7-Eleven: Most locations open 24/7
- Wawa: Most locations open 24/7
- Cumberland Farms: Most locations open 24/7
- Circle K: Most locations open 24/7
- Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7
Gyms Open on Labor Day
- Equinox: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- 24 Hour Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Crunch: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Gold's Gym: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Blink Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Curves: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Orangetheory Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- LA Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Planet Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
Movie Theaters Open on Labor Day
- AMC Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Regal Cinemas: Most locations open regular hours
- Alamo Drafthouse: Most locations open regular hours
- Cinemark Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Landmark Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Showcase Cinemas: Most locations open regular hours
Again, it's possible that not every location of the above chains is abiding by general operating hours, so it couldn't hurt to call ahead and check before you go. That said, here's a list of places that will most definitely be closed for business on Labor Day.
What's Closed on Labor Day
- Banks
- USPS (there is no mail delivery, either)
- UPS
- FedEx
- Costco
- Non-essential government offices and buildings
- Public Schools
- Many liquor stores (this will vary depending on laws in your state)
- Financial Markets
- Libraries
- Trash removal services
