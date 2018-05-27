The Best Chain Restaurants, Stores, Supermarkets, Gyms & More Open on Memorial Day

Whether you're planning to fire up the barbecue, hit the beach, or lounge around bingeing Netflix for three full days over the long Memorial Day weekend, at some point you may feel the urge shop for some of the crazy discounts up for grabs on everything from mattresses to cars. Who knows, you may even feel compelled to squeeze in a work-out to get swimsuit ready (or prepare for those stacks of burgers and hot dogs you're about to consume). But because it's a federal holiday and you (hopefully) get the day off, a lot of places will be closed for business.
So, to keep you from wasting any gas or precious time, here's a roundup of what's open this year on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28.
You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC
Restaurants Open on Memorial Day
- Applebees: Most locations open regular hours
- California Pizza Kitchen: Most locations open regular hours
- The Cheesecake Factory: Most locations open regular hours
- Chili's: Most locations open regular hours
- Denny's: Most locations open regular hours
- IHOP: Most locations open regular hours
- P.F. Chang's: Most locations open regular hours
- Red Lobster: Most locations open regular hours
- Ruby Tuesday: Most locations open regular hours
- T.G.I. Fridays: Most locations open regular hours
Fast Food Chains on Memorial Day
- Arby's: Most locations open regular hours
- Baskin-Robbins: Most locations open regular hours
- Boston Market: Most locations open regular hours
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Most locations open regular hours
- Burger King: Most locations open regular hours
- Wendy's: Most locations open regular hours
- Starbucks: Most locations open regular hours
- McDonald's: Most locations open regular hours
- Chipotle: Most locations open regular hours
- Cold Stone Creamery: Most locations open regular hours
- Dairy Queen: Most locations open regular hours
- Domino's: Most locations open regular hours
- Pizza Hut: Most locations open regular hours
- Dunkin' Donuts: Most locations open regular hours
- Five Guys: Most locations open regular hours
- In-N-Out Burger: Most locations open regular hours
- Panera: Most locations open regular hours
- Potbelly: Most locations open regular hours
- Chick-fil-A: Most locations open regular hours
- Papa John's: Most locations open regular hours
- Sonic: Most locations open regular hours
- KFC: Most locations open regular hours
- Taco Bell: Most locations open regular hours
- Subway: Most locations open regular
Grocery Stores Open on Memorial Day
- Whole Foods: Most locations open regular hours
- Wegmans: Most locations open regular hours
- Publix: Most locations open regular hours
- Trader Joe's: Most locations open regular hours
- ShopRite: Most locations open regular hours
- Safeway: Most locations open regular hours
- Giant Food: Most locations open regular hours
- Aldi: Most locations open regular hours
- Kroger: Most locations open regular hours
- Harris Teeter: Most locations open regular hours
Big Box Stores Open on Memorial Day
- Bed, Bath, and Beyond: Most locations open regular hours
- Best Buy: Most locations open regular hours
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Most locations open regular hours
- Home Depot: Most locations open regular hours
- HomeGoods: Most locations open regular hours
- IKEA: Most locations open regular hours
- KMart: Most locations open regular hours
- Kohl's: Most locations open regular hours
- Lowe's: Most locations open regular hours
- Macy's: Most locations open regular hours
- Marshalls: Most locations open regular hours
- Petco: Most locations open regular hours
- Staples: Most locations open regular hours
- Target: Most locations open regular hours
- Walmart: Most locations open regular hours
- Sam's Club: Most locations open regular hours
Convenience Stores and Pharmacies Open on Memorial Day
- CVS: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
- Walgreens/Duane Reade: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
- Rite-Aid: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
- 7/11: Most locations open 24/7
- Wawa: Most locations open 24/7
- Cumberland Farms: Most locations open 24/7
- Circle K: Most locations open 24/7
- Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7
Movie Theaters Open on Memorial Day
- AMC Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Regal Cinemas: Most locations open regular hours
- Alamo Drafthouse: Most locations open regular hours
- Cinemark Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Landmark Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Showcase CInemas: Most locations open regular hours
Gyms Open on Memorial Day
- Equinox: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- 24 Hour Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Crunch: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Gold's Gym: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Blink Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Curves: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Orangetheory Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- LA Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Planet Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
Of course, hours of operation may vary from location to location, so it definitely wouldn't hurt to call ahead and double check before you head out and potentially show up to a locked door. And just a heads up, here's a full list of everything that will definitely be closed on Memorial Day.
What's Closed on Memorial Day
- Banks
- USPS (there is no mail delivery, either)
- Costco
- Non-essential government offices and buildings
- Public Schools
- Many liquor stores (this will vary depending on laws in your state)
- Financial Markets
- Libraries
- Trash removal services
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.