Thrillist
Food & Drink

The Best Restaurants, Stores, Supermarkets, Gyms & More Open on Memorial Day

By Published On 05/26/2019 By Published On 05/26/2019
Shutterstock

Whether your Memorial Day Weekend plans involve diving head-first into BBQ season, getting a jumpstart on your base tan, or settling in for a days-long Netflix binge, the nice thing is most folks get the day off on Monday. However, since it is a federal holiday, you may have trouble figuring out what's open or closed, should you feel compelled to squeeze in a pre-cookout workout, or go fishing for holiday shopping deals. 

To make things a bit easier, we've pulled together a handy roundup of all the best chain restaurants, supermarkets, stores, gyms, and more that will be open this Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. 

Restaurants Open on Memorial Day

  • Applebee's: most locations open regular hours
  • Benihana: most locations open regular hours
  • Bonefish Grill: most locations open regular hours
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: most locations open regular hours
  • Chili's: most locations open regular hours
  • Cracker Barrel: most locations open regular hours
  • Denny's: most locations open regular hours
  • IHOP: most locations open regular hours
  • Olive Garden: most locations open regular hours
  • Outback Steakhouse: most locations open regular hours
  • PF Chang's: most locations open regular hours
  • Red Lobster: most locations open regular hours
  • The Cheesecake Factory: most locations open regular hours

Fast Food Chains Open on Memorial Day

  • Arby's: Most locations open regular hours
  • Baskin-Robbins: Most locations open regular hours
  • Boston Market: Most locations open regular hours
  • Burger King: Most locations open regular hours
  • Wendy's: Most locations open regular hours
  • Starbucks: Most locations open regular hours
  • McDonald's: Most locations open regular hours
  • Chipotle: Most locations open regular hours
  • Cold Stone Creamery: Most locations open regular hours
  • Dairy Queen: Most locations open regular hours
  • Domino's: Most locations open regular hours
  • Pizza Hut: Most locations open regular hours
  • Dunkin' Donuts: Most locations open regular hours
  • Five Guys: Most locations open regular hours
  • In-N-Out Burger: Most locations open regular hours
  • Panera: Most locations open regular hours
  • Potbelly: Most locations open regular hours
  • Chick-fil-A: Most locations open regular hours
  • Papa John's: Most locations open regular hours
  • Sonic: Most locations open regular hours
  • KFC: Most locations open regular hours
  • Taco Bell: Most locations open regular hours
  • Subway: Most locations open regular

Grocery Stores Open on Memorial Day

  • Whole Foods: Most locations open regular hours
  • Wegmans: Most locations open regular hours
  • Publix: Most locations open regular hours
  • Trader Joe's: Most locations open regular hours
  • ShopRite: Most locations open regular hours
  • Safeway: Most locations open regular hours
  • Giant Food: Most locations open regular hours
  • Aldi: Most locations open regular hours
  • Kroger: Most locations open regular hours
  • Harris Teeter: Most locations open regular hours

Big Box Stores Open on Memorial Day

  • Bed, Bath, and Beyond: Most locations open regular hours
  • Best Buy: Most locations open regular hours
  • Dick's Sporting Goods: Most locations open regular hours
  • Home Depot: Most locations open regular hours
  • HomeGoods: Most locations open regular hours
  • IKEA: Most locations open regular hours
  • KMart: Most locations open regular hours
  • Kohl's: Most locations open regular hours
  • Lowe's: Most locations open regular hours
  • Macy's: Most locations open regular hours
  • Marshalls: Most locations open regular hours
  • Petco: Most locations open regular hours
  • Staples: Most locations open regular hours
  • Target: Most locations open regular hours
  • Walmart: Most locations open regular hours
  • Sam's Club: Most locations open regular hours

Convenience Stores and Pharmacies Open on Memorial Day

  • CVS: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
  • Walgreens/Duane Reade: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
  • Rite-Aid: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
  • 7/11: Most locations open 24/7
  • Wawa: Most locations open 24/7
  • Cumberland Farms: Most locations open 24/7
  • Circle K: Most locations open 24/7
  • Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7

Movie Theater Open on Memorial Day

  • AMC Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
  • Regal Cinemas: Most locations open regular hours
  • Alamo Drafthouse: Most locations open regular hours
  • Cinemark Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
  • Landmark Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
  • Showcase Cinemas: Most locations open regular hours

Gyms Open on Memorial Day

  • Equinox: Most locations open (hours may vary)
  • 24 Hour Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
  • Crunch: Most locations open (hours may vary)
  • Gold's Gym: Most locations open (hours may vary)
  • Blink Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
  • Curves: Most locations open (hours may vary)
  • Orangetheory Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
  • LA Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
  • Planet Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)

Of course, there's always a chance that these spots may vary their hours in your area, so rather than waste your precious three-day-weekend energy (and gas money) and shot up to a locked door, it's always a wise move to call ahead. Though, just so you know, these are the spots that will most definitely be closed on Monday.

What's Closed on Memorial Day

  • Banks
  • USPS (there's no mail delivery either)
  • Costco
  • Non-essential government offices and buildings
  • Public schools
  • Many liquor stores (this may vary by state depending on liquor laws)
  • Financial markets
  • Trash collection services
  • Libraries

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.