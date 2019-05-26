The Best Restaurants, Stores, Supermarkets, Gyms & More Open on Memorial Day

Whether your Memorial Day Weekend plans involve diving head-first into BBQ season, getting a jumpstart on your base tan, or settling in for a days-long Netflix binge, the nice thing is most folks get the day off on Monday. However, since it is a federal holiday, you may have trouble figuring out what's open or closed, should you feel compelled to squeeze in a pre-cookout workout, or go fishing for holiday shopping deals.
To make things a bit easier, we've pulled together a handy roundup of all the best chain restaurants, supermarkets, stores, gyms, and more that will be open this Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.
Restaurants Open on Memorial Day
- Applebee's: most locations open regular hours
- Benihana: most locations open regular hours
- Bonefish Grill: most locations open regular hours
- Buffalo Wild Wings: most locations open regular hours
- Chili's: most locations open regular hours
- Cracker Barrel: most locations open regular hours
- Denny's: most locations open regular hours
- IHOP: most locations open regular hours
- Olive Garden: most locations open regular hours
- Outback Steakhouse: most locations open regular hours
- PF Chang's: most locations open regular hours
- Red Lobster: most locations open regular hours
- The Cheesecake Factory: most locations open regular hours
Fast Food Chains Open on Memorial Day
- Arby's: Most locations open regular hours
- Baskin-Robbins: Most locations open regular hours
- Boston Market: Most locations open regular hours
- Burger King: Most locations open regular hours
- Wendy's: Most locations open regular hours
- Starbucks: Most locations open regular hours
- McDonald's: Most locations open regular hours
- Chipotle: Most locations open regular hours
- Cold Stone Creamery: Most locations open regular hours
- Dairy Queen: Most locations open regular hours
- Domino's: Most locations open regular hours
- Pizza Hut: Most locations open regular hours
- Dunkin' Donuts: Most locations open regular hours
- Five Guys: Most locations open regular hours
- In-N-Out Burger: Most locations open regular hours
- Panera: Most locations open regular hours
- Potbelly: Most locations open regular hours
- Chick-fil-A: Most locations open regular hours
- Papa John's: Most locations open regular hours
- Sonic: Most locations open regular hours
- KFC: Most locations open regular hours
- Taco Bell: Most locations open regular hours
- Subway: Most locations open regular
Grocery Stores Open on Memorial Day
- Whole Foods: Most locations open regular hours
- Wegmans: Most locations open regular hours
- Publix: Most locations open regular hours
- Trader Joe's: Most locations open regular hours
- ShopRite: Most locations open regular hours
- Safeway: Most locations open regular hours
- Giant Food: Most locations open regular hours
- Aldi: Most locations open regular hours
- Kroger: Most locations open regular hours
- Harris Teeter: Most locations open regular hours
Big Box Stores Open on Memorial Day
- Bed, Bath, and Beyond: Most locations open regular hours
- Best Buy: Most locations open regular hours
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Most locations open regular hours
- Home Depot: Most locations open regular hours
- HomeGoods: Most locations open regular hours
- IKEA: Most locations open regular hours
- KMart: Most locations open regular hours
- Kohl's: Most locations open regular hours
- Lowe's: Most locations open regular hours
- Macy's: Most locations open regular hours
- Marshalls: Most locations open regular hours
- Petco: Most locations open regular hours
- Staples: Most locations open regular hours
- Target: Most locations open regular hours
- Walmart: Most locations open regular hours
- Sam's Club: Most locations open regular hours
Convenience Stores and Pharmacies Open on Memorial Day
- CVS: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
- Walgreens/Duane Reade: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
- Rite-Aid: Most locations open regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
- 7/11: Most locations open 24/7
- Wawa: Most locations open 24/7
- Cumberland Farms: Most locations open 24/7
- Circle K: Most locations open 24/7
- Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7
Movie Theater Open on Memorial Day
- AMC Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Regal Cinemas: Most locations open regular hours
- Alamo Drafthouse: Most locations open regular hours
- Cinemark Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Landmark Theaters: Most locations open regular hours
- Showcase Cinemas: Most locations open regular hours
Gyms Open on Memorial Day
- Equinox: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- 24 Hour Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Crunch: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Gold's Gym: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Blink Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Curves: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Orangetheory Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- LA Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
- Planet Fitness: Most locations open (hours may vary)
Of course, there's always a chance that these spots may vary their hours in your area, so rather than waste your precious three-day-weekend energy (and gas money) and shot up to a locked door, it's always a wise move to call ahead. Though, just so you know, these are the spots that will most definitely be closed on Monday.
What's Closed on Memorial Day
- Banks
- USPS (there's no mail delivery either)
- Costco
- Non-essential government offices and buildings
- Public schools
- Many liquor stores (this may vary by state depending on liquor laws)
- Financial markets
- Trash collection services
- Libraries
