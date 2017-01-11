What's the Difference Between Streets, Lanes, Avenues, and Other Roads?

Every city is chock full of streets, boulevards, lanes, highways, interstates, and avenues. But what does it all mean? It gets confusing. Despite the sometimes haphazard way these streets can appear, there's actually some logic to the whole thing.

In a new video for the Vox YouTube Channel, Phil Edwards explains that while there are no hard and fast rules in road naming, those names mean something. They are intended to help us make sense of the winding roads found across America and other countries around the world.

As Edwards emphasizes, there are exceptions, but here are a few of the meanings behind the most common names: