These 3 New Whatsapp Features Will Offer You More Discretion in the Group Chat
Whatsapp's latest updates allow you to operate under the radar.
Whatsapp is rolling out new features aimed at safeguarding users' privacy after a study found that 72% of people value being able to speak in an honest, unfiltered way, but 45% of people won't do so unless they can do it in a safe, private space. Mark Zuckerberg announced on Facebook that Whatsapp would get three new privacy features.
"New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages," Zuckerberg said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations."
Soon users will be able to have added layers of privacy, including Screenshot Blocking for View Once Messages, Leave Groups Silently, and Choose Who Can See When You're Online.
"At WhatsApp, we're focused on building product features that empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages," said Head of Product at WhatsApp Ami Vora in a press release shared with Thrillist. "Over the years, we've added interlocking layers of protection to help keep their conversations secure, and the new features is one way we continue to deliver on our commitment to keep messages private."
According to Whatsapp, these are the details of the three new features:
- Leave Groups Silently will allow Whatsapp users to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone in the group chat. Instead of informing the entire group when leaving, only the group's admins will be informed.
- Choose Who Can See When You're Online will allow users to keep their online activity private by selecting who can and can't see when you're online.
- Screenshot Blocking for View Once Messages Whatsapp will enable screenshot blocking for View Once messages.
The Leave Groups Silently and Choose Who Can See When You're Online will be rolling out to all users this month. The screenshot blocking will be tested this month and introduced to users at a later date.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.