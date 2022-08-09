These 3 New Whatsapp Features Will Offer You More Discretion in the Group Chat

Whatsapp is rolling out new features aimed at safeguarding users' privacy after a study found that 72% of people value being able to speak in an honest, unfiltered way, but 45% of people won't do so unless they can do it in a safe, private space. Mark Zuckerberg announced on Facebook that Whatsapp would get three new privacy features.

"New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages," Zuckerberg said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations."

Soon users will be able to have added layers of privacy, including Screenshot Blocking for View Once Messages, Leave Groups Silently, and Choose Who Can See When You're Online.