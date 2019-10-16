'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Surprises Everyone With Brutal Response About His Family

Taking about your family to strangers can be a bit like when someone asks how you're doing. The expectation is that you'll engage in small talk and say everything is fine. No one expects you to regale them with details about how your bad back, the parts of your family don't talk to each other, and that, try as he might, there just isn't a shampoo that can beat back your brother's dandruff.
A recent Wheel of Fortune contestant didn't get the memo, however. Pat Sajak asked Blair Davis about his family and, instead of replying with a touch of small talk, the host got a startling reply.
"I've been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years," Davis said stone-faced, "to an old battle-ax named Kim." He wasn't done. "She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson."
Yikes.
After Sajak threw up his arms in surprise, Davis let down his guard. It was a joke, but that hasn't stopped the clip from spreading quickly, rivaling other weird moments on the show like "popsicle bike," the mispronunciation of flamenco, or the surprising "A Streetcar Naked Desire."
h/t TIME
