Billions of Noisy Cicadas Are About to Emerge Across 12 States

A unique event is about to occur in the US. Billions of cicadas that have been living and growing underground for 17 years will emerge for a noisy month-long rendezvous. It's not just a few of the impressively loud little bugs. Even saying "billions" feels like understating the situation when National Geographic puts the estimate at hundreds of billions and the National Park Service even says trillions in a tweet.

The summer buzzing of cicadas is familiar, but there are times when it has the potential to become deafening as millions emerge simultaneously, hang around for about a month, breed, and die. This happens when periodical cicadas emerge together once every 13 or 17 years, depending on the brood. According to Nat Geo, there are 3,000 species of cicadas, and only seven have these distinctive synchronized lifecycles. All seven of those make their home in the central and eastern United States.