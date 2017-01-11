When Do the Olympics End?

For a fortnight, the Olympic Games in Rio have captivated the world. Whether it's spectacular feats of athleticism, tremendous acts of stupidity, or your favorite athletes just acting like normal people, there's always something entertaining happening. But unlike infinity, the Olympics have a discrete end.

This year, that's Sunday, Aug. 21.

Aside from the closing ceremony, which is sure to be spectacular, quite a few event still take place on the Olympiad's final day. Gold medals will be awarded in a number of events, including:

Men's marathon

Rhythmic gymnastics

Cycling

Wrestling

Boxing

Basketball

The crown jewel of the day, of course, being the Gold-Medal basketball game, scheduled as the last event at 2:45pm. The closing ceremony is set to start at 7:15pm for people living on the East Coast.