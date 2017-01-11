News

When Do the Olympics End?

By Published On 08/19/2016 By Published On 08/19/2016
When Do the Olympics End
Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

For a fortnight, the Olympic Games in Rio have captivated the world. Whether it's spectacular feats of athleticism, tremendous acts of stupidity, or your favorite athletes just acting like normal people, there's always something entertaining happening. But unlike infinity, the Olympics have a discrete end.

This year, that's Sunday, Aug. 21.

Aside from the closing ceremony, which is sure to be spectacular, quite a few event still take place on the Olympiad's final day. Gold medals will be awarded in a number of events, including:

  • Men's marathon
  • Rhythmic gymnastics
  • Cycling
  • Wrestling
  • Boxing
  • Basketball

The crown jewel of the day, of course, being the Gold-Medal basketball game, scheduled as the last event at 2:45pm. The closing ceremony is set to start at 7:15pm for people living on the East Coast.

It'll be sad to see the Olympics go, but hey, we'll be in PyeongChang in no time
 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor. He will be sad to see the Olympics end, but he looks forward to the rhythmic gymnastics final. That shit is entertaining. Follow him @ryanrcraggs.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
A Taco Bell Employee 'Where Weed Is Legal' Tells Hilarious, Stoned Customer Stories

related

READ MORE
The First Ever Video of This Living Ghost Shark Is Creepy as Shit

related

READ MORE
This Deep-Sea Fisherman's Tweets Will Give You Nightmares

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like