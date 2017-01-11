Why Daylight Saving Time Might Be Total Bullshit

In case you needed any further evidence that summer's over, here it is: Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end this weekend. At 2am on Sunday, everyone's clocks will roll back and cause us to lose an hour of daylight while simultaneously gaining an hour of precious sleep -- it's damn depressing stuff, unless you happen to love winter.

To keep ourselves sane, we've taken a deep dive into what makes Daylight Savings Time tick, and attempted to determine whether it's actually useful or not.

Also, here's an important note: it's Daylight Saving Time, not Daylight Savings Time. If you're like us, you've been saying it wrong all along.