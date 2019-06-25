Get a Jump on This Year's Huge Amazon Prime Day With These Early Deals

Get ready, people. Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and this year, the ubiquitous e-tailer is celebrating with a giant two-day affair stocked with more than a millions deals. The company just announced Prime Day 2019 will take span two days in mid-July, meaning you'll will have 48 hours to stock up on deeply discounted gadgets, TVs, home goods, and probably a bunch of other stuff you may or may not need.
This year's bargain bonanza marks the fifth anniversary of Prime Day. It'll also be the longest Prime Day to date, running for 12 hours longer than last year's 36-hour massive sale. Also, this is the first time it will include free one-day shipping for a large number of products. And while the vast majority of the best deals won't go live for another couple weeks, Amazon is teasing the big event by unleashing bargains early. Here's what you need to know.
When is Amazon Prime Day this year?
The company announced that Prime Day 2019 will begin on July 15 at 12am PST, and run for 48 hours through the end of July 16. It will be the longest-ever Prime Day to date, and feature over a million deals. You can expect new deals to launch throughout the two days, and there will likely be lots and lots of particularly deep discounts on Amazon's own gadgets like Alexa and Fire TV.
Early Amazon Prime Day deals
While Prime Day doesn't officially arrive until July 15, the company is already slashing prices on select items in the lead-up to the big event. We'll be updating the list below with some of the best early deals up for grabs, so keep checking back.
- Toshiba 43-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV [$179.99, 40% off]
- myQ Smart Garage Door Opener + Amazon Cloud Cam Bundle [$99.98, $89 off]
- Amazfit Bip Smartwatch by Huami [$63.99, 46% off]
How does Amazon Prime Day work?
To get in on all the deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you're not one already, you can sign up for an annual membership for $119 (it's $12.99 per month otherwise). If you're not ready to commit to that, though, you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial.
Once Prime Day kicks off on July 15, Amazon will unveil a wave of discounts on items and services across all of its product categories, with new ones going live every few minutes. If you consider the company is planning to launch more than a million deals, that's an average of nearly 21,000 new deals every hour. Some deals -- specifically those on Amazon's own electronics -- will likely be available for the duration of the event, while others will only last until the limited stock sells out.
