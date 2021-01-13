News The Harry Potter RPG, 'Hogwarts Legacy,' Is No Longer Coming Out This Year The new chapter of the Wizarding World will have to wait another year.

One of the year's most-anticipated games, Hogwarts Legacy, will no longer be released in 2021. Would-be wizards and witches will have to wait until 2022 to play the open-world RPG, according to an announcement made on the game's Twitter account the morning of January 13. Not many details were given about the delay, but the replies to the tweet feature a surprising number of people saying some variation on "take your time."

"We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reactions to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label," publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's statement reads. "Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022." The game is set long before the birth of the Wizarding World's favorite boy wizard. It takes place in the 1800s. When it finally arrives, you'll be able to play the game on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.